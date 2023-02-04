Blockchain platform Tezos to give 3,200 NFTs for free at upcoming India Art Fair

Want free NFTs? Blockchain platform Tezos has announced a giveaway of 3,200 NFTs at the India Art Fair this year.

The Art Fair is all set to open for public view from February 9. Tezos will be displaying a large-scale computational art installation at the fair titled ‘Computational Convergence’. The installation will showcase generative NFT artwork by four artists: Kartick Dondeti, Pixelkar, Aranya and KALA. Visitors can collect the NFTs minted on Tezos Blockchain, on their smartphones.

Rangxel by Pixelkar

“We have kept the collection system simple. The process will be facilitated via a QR code leading to a 3-step process. Tezos India's team will be onsite to assist people in creating a blockchain wallet and collecting the algorithmically generated work. These works can be collected free of cost until sold out when they will be available on the secondary market via fx(hash) and objkt.com,” Varun Desai, Head of Tezos India Art and Culture, told Business Today. ‘fxhash’ is an open platform where artists can publish Generative Tokens which are stored on the Tezos blockchain.



Flow Meditations by Aranya (Ritesh Lala)

What is generative art on the blockchain?

Generative art on the blockchain refers to a type of digital art that is generated using algorithms and mathematical processes and recorded on a blockchain platform. This combination of generative art and blockchain technology creates a new way for artists to sell their work and for collectors to acquire unique digital assets. In the case of generative art on the blockchain, the artwork is stored as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) on a blockchain, which allows for the ownership and authenticity of the artwork to be verified and recorded on a decentralized ledger. At the fair, Tezos India will have four 8-foot-high kiosks with 800 editions of digital generative NFT art from each artist, totaling 3,200 unique algorithmically generated masterpieces that fair visitors can freely collect via smartphones during this year's India Art Fair.

“Tezos India is also organising a workshop, Computational Thinking, for artists who want to explore how to apply computational techniques to enhance artistic practice and create more innovative works,” Desai said. The installation will also showcase a giant infographic outlining the ‘History of Computational Art’. This project is aimed at raising awareness of art forms by exhibiting the whole spectrum of computational artistic practice over the decades, with an emphasis on fx(hash) on Tezos Blockchain.



The Yoni Project by KALA (Ujjwal Agarwal)

The artists

“All four artists have strong fundamentals in computational art. Karthik Dondeti is an architect and generative artist based in Bangalore. Pixelkar is a computational artist from India who merges art, design, and technology in his work. Aranya is a New Media artist based in New York. Kala is a multidisciplinary new media artist working with art and technology,” Desai says.