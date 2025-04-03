scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Lifestyle
Top Story
Travis Scott to make India debut in Delhi with Circus Maximus World Tour: All you need to know

Feedback

Travis Scott to make India debut in Delhi with Circus Maximus World Tour: All you need to know

The rager is real and it’s headed to Delhi. For the first time ever, hip-hop icon Travis Scott will perform live in India, marking a massive moment for Indian music fans.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Travis Scott Travis Scott

International rap superstar Travis Scott is bringing his chart-topping energy to India this year with his CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR. The Houston-born rapper will perform live at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025, in what promises to be a landmark event for Indian hip-hop culture.

Tickets for the much-awaited concert go on sale at 12 PM IST on April 5, exclusively on BookMyShow. Fans can enter a virtual queue starting at 11 AM on the same day, with random allocation determining ticket positions, so timing and preparation are key.

Known for transforming live music into full-blown sensory spectacles, Travis Scott’s performances are an electric mix of mosh pits, pyrotechnics, cinematic visuals and his trademark vocal ad-libs. The India leg of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour promises nothing less than a sonic explosion, with hits like Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, FE!N, and Antidote sure to send the crowd into frenzy.

Scott’s arrival is also being hailed as a defining moment for India’s growing hip-hop landscape, which has evolved from underground cyphers to arena-worthy audiences. With homegrown rap stars, local scenes, and a surging youth fanbase, India is increasingly seen as a key market for global talent, and Travis’s debut is likely to open the floodgates for more.

Expect massive visual storytelling, high-octane production, and maybe even a few unexpected collaborations or surprises. The CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour is built with cutting-edge sound technology, and fans can expect the Delhi stadium to transform into a pulsing temple of bass, light, and adrenaline.

Booking Guide

    •    Tickets available April 5, 2025, 12 PM IST on BookMyShow

    •    Waiting room opens at 11 AM; don’t refresh or exit once inside

    •    Choose your ticket category in advance to avoid delays

    •    Expect limited availability and high demand

    •    Concert Date: October 18, 2025

    •    Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Published on: Apr 03, 2025, 2:04 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement