Travis Scott to make India debut in Delhi with Circus Maximus World Tour: All you need to know

International rap superstar Travis Scott is bringing his chart-topping energy to India this year with his CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR. The Houston-born rapper will perform live at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025, in what promises to be a landmark event for Indian hip-hop culture.

Tickets for the much-awaited concert go on sale at 12 PM IST on April 5, exclusively on BookMyShow. Fans can enter a virtual queue starting at 11 AM on the same day, with random allocation determining ticket positions, so timing and preparation are key.

Known for transforming live music into full-blown sensory spectacles, Travis Scott’s performances are an electric mix of mosh pits, pyrotechnics, cinematic visuals and his trademark vocal ad-libs. The India leg of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour promises nothing less than a sonic explosion, with hits like Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, FE!N, and Antidote sure to send the crowd into frenzy.

Scott’s arrival is also being hailed as a defining moment for India’s growing hip-hop landscape, which has evolved from underground cyphers to arena-worthy audiences. With homegrown rap stars, local scenes, and a surging youth fanbase, India is increasingly seen as a key market for global talent, and Travis’s debut is likely to open the floodgates for more.

Expect massive visual storytelling, high-octane production, and maybe even a few unexpected collaborations or surprises. The CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour is built with cutting-edge sound technology, and fans can expect the Delhi stadium to transform into a pulsing temple of bass, light, and adrenaline.

Booking Guide

• Tickets available April 5, 2025, 12 PM IST on BookMyShow

• Waiting room opens at 11 AM; don’t refresh or exit once inside

• Choose your ticket category in advance to avoid delays

• Expect limited availability and high demand

• Concert Date: October 18, 2025

• Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi