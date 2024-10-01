Antara Cruises relaunches refurbished MV Bengal Ganga for luxurious Ganges river journeys

Antara Cruises, a pioneer in river cruising, has announced the relaunch of its newly renovated vessel, the MV Bengal Ganga. Set to sail from Kolkata in October 2024, the upgraded Bengal Ganga joins Antara's existing fleet, which includes the MV Ganges Voyager, MV Ganges Voyager 2, MV Ganga Vilas, and four catamarans.

A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

Inspired by the classic elegance of colonial Clyde steamships, the MV Bengal Ganga features 20 beautifully appointed suites, each showcasing a unique blend of heritage and modern amenities. The recent refurbishment includes:

Private Balconies: Offering stunning views of the riverbanks.

Chic 1970s Décor: Incorporating wood, metal, and leather elements.

Repurposed Teakwood: Adding a touch of sustainability and authenticity.

Large Windows: Providing panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

Original Artwork and Vibrant Colors: Creating a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.

Luxurious Amenities and Culinary Delights

The MV Bengal Ganga offers three categories of suites, ranging from 145 sq. ft to 290 sq. ft, to accommodate various traveller needs. The Dining Room serves a delectable selection of Indian vegetarian (satvik) and international cuisine, complemented by panoramic river views. Guests can also unwind at the Lounge Bar or enjoy yoga sessions and breathtaking vistas on the Sun Deck.

Immersive Itineraries

The MV Bengal Ganga will embark on a 19-night, 20-day journey from Kolkata to Varanasi, exploring key destinations along the Ganges River. Passengers will have the opportunity to discover iconic sites, engage with local traditions and crafts, and experience the spiritual heart of India.

Upon reaching Varanasi, the vessel will offer shorter 2-night/3-day and 3-night/4-day cruises, allowing travellers to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant culture and spiritual significance.

“We envisioned MV Bengal Ganga as a vessel that harmonizes the traditional essence of river boats with the modernity of river cruising," said Dr Annapurna Garimella, Director of Antara Cruises. "Our goal is to elevate the Ganga cruise journey, providing an experience that is both elegant and comfortable, while remaining true to the ship's heritage.”

Antara Cruises' relaunch of the MV Bengal Ganga reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional river cruising experiences that showcase India's rich cultural tapestry.