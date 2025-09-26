Badshah’s North America tour grosses ₹52 crore, a landmark for Indian hip-hop on global stages

Indian rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer Badshah has made history with The Unfinished Tour in North America, pulling in more than $6 million (₹52 crore) in ticket sales and attracting over 45,000 fans across major U.S. arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago.

The tour’s production alone cost $2 million, making it the most extravagant stage setup in the history of Indian hip-hop tours.

The shows featured cameos from Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, alongside support acts Aastha Gill and Badal. Badshah delivered high-energy performances that resonated with diverse audiences, while also using his platform to highlight relief efforts for victims of recent natural disasters in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Badshah’s North America success positions him as the first Indian hip-hop artist to achieve such scale internationally, drawing comparisons with Diljit Dosanjh’s impact on Punjabi music and Arijit Singh’s global reach with Hindi music.

Outside the tour, Badshah has made waves in the global fashion scene, attending Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. This year, alongside releasing new independent and Bollywood tracks, he plans to expand into international brand partnerships, cementing his status as a cross-industry cultural force.