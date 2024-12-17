Chausath Yogini Temple, Mitaoli: The alleged ancient inspiration behind India’s Parliament building

Deep in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, nestled amidst the rustic landscapes of Morena, lies an extraordinary monument that has quietly stood the test of time—the Chausath Yogini Temple of Mitaoli. While its imposing circular structure has been celebrated for centuries as an architectural marvel, it has gained renewed attention in recent years due to claims that it served as the inspiration for the design of India’s Parliament House.

This temple, dedicated to the yoginis - mystical female deities often associated with Shakti (divine feminine energy) - has a history steeped in spirituality, esoteric rituals, and impeccable craftsmanship. But how does a 1,000-year-old temple connect to one of the most recognisable symbols of modern democracy? To understand this, let’s delve into the history, architecture, and curious connection between the two.

The Mystique of Chausath Yogini Temple

Constructed in the 9th century CE during the reign of the Kachchhapaghata dynasty, the Chausath Yogini Temple (also called Ekattarso Mahadeva Temple) is one of the few surviving shrines dedicated to the 64 Yoginis. Yoginis were revered in ancient Tantric traditions, often depicted as powerful female deities or embodiments of different cosmic energies. This temple reflects the Tantric ethos, designed as a place of spiritual contemplation, worship, and possibly even mystic practices.

The name “Chausath”, meaning sixty-four, refers to the number of yoginis believed to reside in the niches carved around the temple’s circular periphery. Though many statues have been lost to time and theft, the temple remains a testament to the era’s spiritual pursuits and artistic excellence.

Architectural Brilliance: A Circular Wonder

The standout feature of the Chausath Yogini Temple is its circular design, a rarity in traditional Indian temple architecture. Built atop a hill with around 100 stone steps leading to its entrance, the temple provides a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape. The perfectly symmetrical circular layout houses 64 small chambers around the circumference, each meant for a Yogini’s idol. In the centre lies a larger shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, representing the unity of divine masculine and feminine forces.

Constructed entirely from sandstone, the temple exudes an unadorned elegance, its minimalist design highlighting the precision of its architects. The open courtyard, surrounded by the ring of chambers, creates a sense of harmony and wholeness.

It is this remarkable circular form, historians and architects argue, that might have influenced the design of India’s Parliament Building.

The Parliament Connection: Fact or Coincidence?

Designed by the famed British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the Indian Parliament Building in New Delhi was constructed between 1921 and 1927 as part of the broader design of New Delhi, the capital of British India. The Parliament’s circular structure, colonnades, and central dome are strikingly reminiscent of the Chausath Yogini Temple.

While there is no direct evidence or official documentation linking the temple to Lutyens’ design, the parallels are difficult to ignore. Both structures feature:

1. A Circular Layout: The Parliament House, like the Chausath Yogini Temple, is circular, symbolising inclusivity and eternity.

2. A Central Hall: Just as the temple’s central shrine represents the core of its spiritual energy, the Parliament’s Central Hall serves as the nerve centre of democratic proceedings.

3. Symmetrical Design: The Parliament’s outer corridors echo the temple’s evenly spaced chambers, both creating a sense of balance and unity.

Some architectural historians believe that Lutyens, known for blending Indian motifs with Western styles, may have drawn inspiration from India’s ancient heritage during his travels. The Chausath Yogini Temple, being an exceptional example of circular architecture, could have influenced his vision for the Parliament.

However, others argue that the circular design was a practical choice influenced by Western classical architecture, particularly structures like the Colosseum in Rome or Pantheon. It is also possible that Lutyens unknowingly echoed the ancient Indian design, a symbolic nod to the nation’s rich architectural traditions.

A Place of Cultural and Spiritual Significance

Beyond its architectural marvel, the Chausath Yogini Temple holds profound spiritual significance. Temples dedicated to the Yoginis are rare and often associated with Tantric rituals. The circular design is believed to represent cosmic energy, with the Yoginis symbolising different forms of Shakti.

For centuries, the temple served as a centre for esoteric worship, where devotees sought blessings for power, protection, and wisdom. Today, while the rituals have faded, the temple remains a revered site, attracting pilgrims, historians, and curious travellers.

A Bridge Between Past and Present

Whether the Chausath Yogini Temple directly inspired the design of the Indian Parliament or not, its legacy as a unique architectural and spiritual marvel is undeniable. The temple stands as a testament to India’s rich history, where art, spirituality, and science merged seamlessly.

The parallels between the two structures remind us of the enduring influence of India’s ancient wisdom on modern identity. As you stand atop the Mitaoli hill, gazing at the circular shrine, it’s easy to see how such timeless beauty might inspire ideas that shape the future of a nation.

In the quiet corners of this historic temple, amidst the echoes of ancient chants and the whistling wind, lies a story that bridges centuries, one that connects a place of mystic worship to the vibrant heart of the world’s largest democracy. Thanks to efforts by Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT), the Chausath Yogini Temple continues to shine as a timeless wonder, waiting to be explored by the curious and the inspired.