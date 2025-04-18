Hill stations and hotspots: Indian travellers eye cool escapes, luxe summer holidays to these destinations

As temperatures rise, Indian travellers are setting their sights on refreshing summer breaks—both at home and abroad. There’s a growing preference for meaningful escapes and cooler destinations, with vacationers seeking everything from hill station retreats to international city getaways.

Cool getaways dominate domestic plans

While metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi remain travel hotspots, destinations like Ooty, Manali, Darjeeling, Munnar, Rishikesh and Srinagar have seen a significant surge in interest, according to Booking.com,

. Based on accommodation search data between April 15 and June 30, 2025, these hill stations dominate the top 10 most searched domestic destinations. Newer entries like Madikeri, Gangtok and Varkala are also gaining traction, reinforcing the popularity of high-altitude “coolcations.”

Top 10 most searched domestic destinations (Apr 15 – Jun 30, 2025):

Bengaluru

Ooty

Mumbai

Manali

New Delhi

Darjeeling

Rishikesh

Munnar

Srinagar

Hyderabad

Indians look abroad for summer variety

Internationally, destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok and Bali remain strong favourites. But there’s a rising curiosity for newer hotspots—Tokyo and Abu Dhabi have seen a 110% and 180% year-over-year increase in searches, respectively. European icons London and Paris also maintain their perennial appeal for Indian tourists.

Top 10 most searched international destinations (Apr 15 – Jun 30, 2025):

Dubai

Singapore

Tokyo

London

Paris

Bangkok

Bali

Kuala Lumpur

New York

Abu Dhabi

Family travellers seek variety and value

Families are leaning into destinations that offer a mix of experiences—be it spiritual, coastal, or high-altitude. Ooty, Munnar, Kodaikanal, Darjeeling, and Manali top the family-friendly “coolcation” list, while Goa and Rishikesh continue to offer a blend of beachside and meditative experiences. On the global front, Dubai, Singapore, and London remain popular, with Tokyo and Abu Dhabi emerging as fast-rising favourites for immersive, multigenerational travel.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, said, “Purpose-driven adventures, 'coolcations' and enriching experiences are defining Indian summer travel in 2025... We’re seeing a surge in interest for experiential travel to places like Rishikesh and Puducherry. On the international front, we are seeing a spike in searches for Tokyo and Abu Dhabi from all traveller types, highlighting the importance of shared experiences and destinations catering to multigenerational needs.”