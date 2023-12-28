Hotel prices see a rise of 18-20% this holiday season: Thomas Cook India

Despite hotel prices increasing by approximately 18-20 per cent for long-haul travels, as per data from Thomas Cook India, the demand for the upcoming holiday season and early 2024 travel trends indicates an upswing for travel and hospitality companies in India. Compared to last year, hotel prices have risen by 10 per cent for short-haul and 15-20 per cent for domestic destinations. Airfares to domestic hill stations increased by nearly 10 per cent, while beach destinations saw a rise of 10-40 per cent from major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, noted that Indians are leveraging year-end leave and extended weekends to plan mini-vacations, showing a 30 per cent YoY uptick in demand for visa-free entry to Thailand. The New Year season is popular among various segments, and the recent visa-free entry to Malaysia from December 1st aims to attract Indian travellers.

Kale highlighted growing interest in unique experiences, such as husky safaris and glass igloo stays in Finland, night sledding and fondue in Switzerland, kayaking in Abu Dhabi, and the Snow Festival with winter sports in Japan's Sapporo. Affluent customers are willing to pay a premium for customized itineraries and exclusive experiences.

Top domestic destinations include Andamans, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala. Europe's Christmas markets, festive displays in France, Switzerland, Austria, and winter wonderlands in Finland are popular. Long-haul favorites include Australia and the USA, while closer destinations like Indonesia, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Baku, and Almaty are gaining traction due to convenient access and easy visas.