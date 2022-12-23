Indian travelers will no longer be able to travel visa-free to Serbia from Jan 1, 2023

Amid EU visa policy changes and measures taken to control illegal migrants, the Central European nation Serbia has announced that the country will no longer allow visa-free travel for citizens of India. With regard to this, Indian Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia has informed a travel advisory that all Indian travellers visiting Serbia from January 1, 2023, must carry a visa to enter the country.

The Serbian government has now withdrawn the visa-free entry from India into Serbia, this includes no more staying in Serbia for up to 30 days. Indian travellers holding ordinary passports and other travel documents did not require a visa to enter Serbia for up to 30 days earlier.

The Indian Embassy has hence informed Indian nationals planning to visit Serbia on or after January 1, 2023, to apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country they reside.

The Embassy has even said that Indians who have a valid Schengen, UK or US visa will still be able to enjoy visa-free entry into Serbia for up to 90 days.

Moreover, Serbia has also terminated the visa-free regime with Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia and Burundi starting November 20, 2022.

However, countries like Mauritius, Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, etc. still remain visa-free holiday destination for Indians.



