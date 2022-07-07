Indians are the most confident travellers, 86% want to travel in next 12 months, study shows

Indians love to travel and that’s true now more than ever when the world is finally opening up after almost two years. As per Booking.com’s inaugural APAC Travel Confidence Index, Indians emerged as the most confident travellers with 86 per cent intending to travel in the next 12 months, followed by Vietnam and China. However, there is a preference for domestic travel, despite resumption of international travel as 87 per cent of Indians are likely to travel domestically, even when international travel restrictions are completely lifted.

Despite some COVID-19 restrictions, travel optimism continues to remain high with 70 per cent of Indian travellers accepting of anticipated travel disruptions and 78 per cent considering leisure travel as important while keeping their overall health and safety in mind.

Booking.com’s inaugural APAC Travel Confidence Index provides a snapshot of how confident consumers feel about exploring the world again and their motivation to travel. The commissioned research polled 11,000 travellers from 11 countries and territories across Asia Pacific.

While corporate travel is beginning to make a comeback, it still has a long way to go. Despite many employees having returned to the office across India, only 25 per cent of Indian travellers (average of 13 per cent in APAC) indicated that work was a reason for them to book a trip. This signifies a slower revitalisation in corporate vs. leisure travel.

When asked about their top concerns and what would prevent them from booking a trip, ‘possibility of getting stuck because of frequently changing border regulations’ was listed as the top deterrent by 35 per cent of Indians as opposed to 37 per cent average across APAC. This was followed by ‘travel cost’ and fear of having to undergo quarantine both at 33 per cent each (APAC average of 38 per cent and 37 per cent respectively).

The research findings put an increased emphasis on flexibility in travel bookings, as 89 per cent of Indian travellers would postpone or cancel a trip if they saw a rise in COVID-19 cases at their travel destination.

Indians continue to remain welcoming to tourists and visitors, with 87 per cent of Indians polled comfortable with India reopening its borders to international travellers.

Sustainable travel is the new trend with most travelers being conscious of the environment. Out of the 11 markets polled across the APAC region, India topped the index in terms of intent to travel sustainably, with 93 per cent of respondents agreeing on the importance of making sustainable travel decisions followed by Vietnam (83 per cent) and China (77 per cent). The intent also translates into action as 82 per cent of Indians are willing to pay more if it means they can make more sustainable travel choices and 77 per cent are okay with less variety in options as long as their travel decisions are sustainable.