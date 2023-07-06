Monsoon in India: 32% uptick in booking; Nainital, Varanasi, Goa among most in demand

Travelling anywhere in India is an experience in itself, but monsoon travelling hits different. Monsoon brings out unseen scenes and the lust beauty of the country, and is the perfect time to explore that mountain destination and that secluded beach for travel enthusiasts. A report by OYO shows that there has been an uptick in booking during the monsoon season.

According to OYO, there has been a 32 per cent uptick in booking demand as compared to last year’s monsoon season. Some of the most sought-after destinations include mountain destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie, beach destinations like Goa and Pondicherry, and religious destinations like Varanasi and Puri.

Leisure destinations drove the surge in travel demand, highlighting a growing preference of travellers to embark on vacations during the rainy season, which is a deviation from the usual pick of the summer season.

There has been an increase of 124 per cent in travel demand for mountain destinations with Nainital, Mussoorie, Shimla, Lonavala, and Ooty being the top picks. Beach destinations, on the other hand saw an uptick of 112 per cent compared to last year. Goa, Pondicherry, Digha, Alibaug, and Kollam were some of the most sought-after beach destinations.

Spiritual destinations also witnessed and increase in demand with destinations such as Varanasi, Puri, Tirupati, Amritsar, and Haridwar emerging as the top choices

An OYO spokesperson said that while summer has always been the preferred time to travel, the uptick in demand during monsoon season indicates a shift in preferences. “With the upsurge in bookings for leisure destinations during the monsoon season, it is evident that travellers are embracing the freedom of traveling any time, any day. Traditionally, summer has been the peak travel season, but the current trend showcases an interesting shift in preferences,” said the spokesperson.

Also read: AI travel planner: Booking.com to use ChatGPT to help plan itineraries and accommodation options