Norwegian Cruise Line's Damian Borg on innovation, AI, and the future of cruising

As the cruise industry charts a course into the future, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is at the forefront of innovation, enhancing guest experiences through cutting-edge technology and design. In an exclusive conversation, Damian Borg, Senior Director of Sales, Strategy, and Operations APAC at NCL, shares insights into the newest addition to their fleet, the Norwegian Aqua, and the role of artificial intelligence in transforming travel.

Aqua: The Next Step in NCL’s Evolution

NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, is set to make waves when it launches next month. It follows the success of Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which debuted in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

"Aqua is the third of several ships in this new class," Borg explains. "We had a quiet year last year with no new ships, but Aqua is arriving next month, and then next year, at the same time, we will have Luna. Essentially, we've been creating more space on these ships. The more we listen to our guests, the more we realise they are craving space."

One of Aqua’s standout features is its expansive outdoor space, particularly on Deck Eight, which offers a full wraparound experience. "The outdoor space on this ship is amazing. You can walk around the entire deck—it’s incredible," says Borg. "We’ve incorporated infinity pools, lounge areas, outdoor dining, and bars, all designed to let guests fully experience the open sea while cruising."

Food enthusiasts will also be delighted by Aqua’s diverse dining options. "There are 17 restaurants on this ship. We joke that if you’re on a seven-day cruise, you won’t be able to eat at all of them!" he laughs. One notable first is the introduction of a dedicated Thai restaurant, Swai, which marks a new culinary direction for NCL.

Technology and AI: Transforming the Guest Experience

Beyond design and dining, technology is a key pillar in NCL’s guest and partner experience. "Technology plays a big part, not just in how we operate day-to-day, but also in how we interact with our travel partners and guests," Borg notes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the way travellers plan and book their cruises. "AI is evolving, and for many, it’s both exciting and a little scary," he admits. "I use AI all day, every day, and I can’t live without it now."

From a guest perspective, AI simplifies decision-making. "It’s making it easier for guests to research and match products that suit their needs. They can compare cruise lines, summarise offerings, and tailor solutions that help them choose the right experience," he explains. "I think it’s going to be revolutionary for travel."

Despite concerns that AI could replace travel agents, Borg believes the human touch remains irreplaceable. "If you talk to a regular travel agent, they’re a bit scared AI will take their jobs. But there’s absolutely no way that’s going to happen. Personal service is paramount to travel transactions, and AI is not foolproof."

NCL is already integrating AI into its consumer websites and trade portals to enhance accessibility. "We are looking at how we can introduce AI to bring as much information as possible, reducing barriers to entry, especially for new cruise guests. In markets like India, many travellers are new to cruising, unlike in other parts of the world where it's a well-established industry. AI can help bridge that knowledge gap."

The Future of Cruising

As cruising gains traction in new markets, NCL is committed to making its offerings more accessible and appealing. "In places like Australia, there’s a lot of interest from first-time cruisers, and for them, it’s about understanding if this is the right vacation choice. AI will help answer those questions and break down barriers."

With Norwegian Aqua poised to set sail and AI redefining the booking experience, NCL is embracing the future of travel with innovation at its core. As Borg sums it up: "There’s an exciting mix ahead for the next five to ten years. This industry is growing at a rate of knots."