Number of Indians going abroad up 137% in 2022, but still below pre-Covid level: Data

More Indians are going abroad this year. The number went up by more than 137 per cent compared to last year (2021). However the number is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, except for the number of students. Data from MHA’s Bureau of Immigration (BoI) showed that more than 1.8 crore Indians travelled outside the country between January 2022 and November 2022, compared to 77.2 lakh in the whole of 2021.

The data on Indians’ departure and arrival is maintained by BoI by capturing the purpose of travel manually. As per BoI, the record is based on either the verbal disclosure of passengers or the type of visa of the destination country produced at the time of immigration clearance.

BoI in its report said that about 40 per cent of all travellers this year, more than 72 lakh left the country as tourists or went out on visits. Over 21 lakh Indians left for employment, while others went on pilgrimage, medical treatment, etc.

Those travelling for education were the only category whose number exceeded pre-Covid levels. According to an immigration expert, the number of students going abroad will further increase in the coming months. In 2021, more than 4.4 lakh students left India to study abroad.

Between January 2017 and November 2022, over 10.3 crore Indians travelled abroad. Out of them, 3.8 crore left to seek residency, 2.4 crore were tourists and 1.6 crore went on visits.

Those travelling for employment stood at 1.2 crore and the strength of people leaving to set up business outside stood at 51.6 lakh.

