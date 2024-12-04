Rediscovering India’s rivers with Antara Cruises: An interview with Raj Singh

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of Antara Cruises - Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd, opens up about the revival of river cruising in India, its appeal to younger travellers, sustainability efforts, and the future of luxury river tourism in the country.

This interview sheds light on how Antara Cruises is redefining river tourism in India, offering a harmonious blend of culture, sustainability, and luxury to cater to both global and domestic travellers. As the industry matures, it promises to become a cornerstone of India’s tourism landscape.

PD: River cruising has traditionally appealed to older travellers. Do you think there’s scope to attract Gen Z and millennials? What is being done for the modern traveller?

Raj Singh: Absolutely. There’s immense potential to attract younger travellers, and we’re already creating experiences tailored to their preferences. Younger generations prefer activity-based travel, and our cruises reflect this. For instance, we offer guided village walks along riverbanks, where guests can interact with locals and explore monuments before re-boarding the ship.

We’re also incorporating cycling trails. Guests can disembark at select points, cycle for a few hours through picturesque routes, and rejoin the ship. It’s all about providing dynamic, immersive experiences. Additionally, we host interactive sessions on board, such as lectures, cooking demonstrations, and cultural workshops. These activities not only engage younger travellers but also add a layer of learning to the journey.

PD: What about Antara Cruises’ recent expansions and future plans?

Raj Singh: Antara Cruises has been a pioneer in Indian river cruising for nearly 20 years. We introduced the Kolkata to Varanasi route 15 years ago when no one could imagine such a voyage. It was a spectacle—locals flocked to see the ship arrive.

We’ve also opened the Kolkata to Dhaka route, showcasing the potential of river cruising. Today, state governments are actively promoting river tourism. Even regions without major rivers are exploring alternatives like lakes, dams, and backwaters for cruises.

In the future, we envision diverse options—from day cruises and two-night voyages to longer, multi-week journeys. The Ganges and Brahmaputra offer the length and navigability for extended cruises, but other rivers are perfect for shorter experiences. River cruising in India is gaining global recognition, and we’re thrilled to see it flourish.

PD: River cruising is immensely popular in America and Europe. How does India’s offering compare in terms of standards and appeal?

Raj Singh: Indian river cruises now meet international standards in every aspect—safety, hygiene, and luxury. Our ships are modern and equipped with top-notch amenities. That’s why we attract travellers from America, Europe, and the Far East.

We maintain stringent health and safety protocols and adhere to global sustainability practices. Bookings for our cruises extend as far as 2026, which reflects the growing interest in India’s river journeys.

PD: What’s the current ratio of domestic to international travellers on your cruises? Do you foresee changes?

Raj Singh: Currently, about 90% of our travellers are international, but we are working to increase domestic participation. For instance, we’ve stationed one of our ships in Varanasi, offering three-night cruises that appeal to domestic tourists. The response has been encouraging, and we believe domestic travellers will constitute a larger share in the coming years.

PD: How does one book an Antara cruise?

Raj Singh: It’s simple. Guests can book through our website, call our office, or go through travel agents. We’ve ensured all booking channels are accessible.

PD:: River cruising inherently promotes cultural tourism. How does Antara Cruises enhance this aspect?

Raj Singh: River cruising is an incredible way to explore cultural heritage. Our routes cover remote areas that are otherwise difficult to access due to lack of accommodations or challenging road conditions.

On the Ganges, for example, we visit sites like Vikramshila University, the Munger School of Yoga, and terracotta temples in Kalna and Baranagar. These places are steeped in history and offer unparalleled cultural experiences. Our itineraries allow travellers to delve into India’s rich heritage comfortably and efficiently.

PD: How do you address sustainability concerns with river cruises?

Raj Singh: Sustainability is central to our operations. Firstly, river ships are smaller than sea vessels due to natural constraints like water depth and bridge height. For instance, our largest ship is just 63 metres long.

We use sustainable systems like sewage treatment plants to prevent river contamination, noise silencers to reduce sound pollution, and water filtration units to utilise river water responsibly. For local sightseeing, we prefer electric rickshaws and avoid plastic use onboard, offering reusable aluminium water bottles instead.

Additionally, we source food locally and employ a predominantly local crew, which supports communities along our routes. Sustainability is a continuous effort, and we strive to meet and exceed international standards.

PD: What can luxury travellers expect from Antara Cruises?

Raj Singh: Luxury is at the heart of our offering. With a crew-to-guest ratio of nearly 1:1, we provide unmatched service. Our largest ship accommodates just 56 guests, ensuring a personalised experience.

All meals are prepared fresh onboard, including bread and baked goods from our in-house bakery. We source premium ingredients and create menus that rival the best luxury hotels. Guests often stay with us for seven nights or longer, so our service standards must exceed those of top hotels.

From plush accommodations to curated itineraries, we ensure our guests experience the pinnacle of comfort and indulgence.