Swinging for a cause: Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament 2025

On a crisp September morning at the Prestige Golfshire Club, Bengaluru’s golfing elite and business leaders gathered not just for a day on the greens, but for a purpose much larger than sport. The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament 2025, hosted in partnership with JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, returned for its seventh edition, and with it, the perfect blend of competition, community, and compassion.

A game with purpose

The fairways buzzed with anticipation as players teed off, but the day’s real highlight unfolded later at an elegant Charity Auction Dinner. Between rare auction lots, fine dining, and live entertainment, the event raised an impressive ₹1.14 crore in support of Rising Star Outreach, a non-profit dedicated to empowering children and families impacted by leprosy in India.

This builds on last year’s impact, when over ₹75 lakhs helped establish The Marriott Wing at Rising Star’s school campus in Raxaul, Bihar, opening educational doors for 345 children. For participants, it was clear that every swing, every bid, and every conversation went beyond golf; it was about turning sport into a catalyst for social transformation.

Acclaimed golfer Shiv Kapur, returning to lend his support, summed it up best: “The energy, the passion for golf, and the spirit of giving make this event truly unique. Beyond the game, what stands out is the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause.”

Marriott Business Council at the helm

Behind the event stands the Marriott India Business Council, a collective of general managers driving Marriott’s CSR initiatives across the country. For Arun Kumar, Market Vice President – North India, Nepal, Bhutan, the golf tournament symbolises Marriott’s evolving vision of community engagement.

“We used to host golf outings for our customers a few times a year,” Kumar told Business Today along the sidelines of the golf tournament. “They were fun evenings, but we asked ourselves, what difference are we really making in our communities? That’s when the idea of bringing all our energies into one flagship tournament was born.”

Now in its second year in this new avatar, the event has already gained momentum. “I was told we had a waitlist of people wanting to play,” Kumar said with a smile. “That’s very heartening; it shows that people look forward to this, and as we continue, we expect it to grow in stature and impact.”

More than hospitality

Marriott International has been in India for over 25 years, and its commitment goes far beyond hospitality. The group has pledged ambitious sustainability targets, including planting 100,000 trees this year alone, a goal tied to its growing room inventory in the country. From eliminating single-use plastic amenities in hotels to embracing local sourcing wherever possible, its efforts are both wide-ranging and deeply local.

For Kumar, these initiatives aren’t just CSR, they are integral to business. “More and more customers are asking us about our impact on the environment. When we bid for business, they want to know how we reduce our carbon footprint. These actions make a real difference not only to communities but also to how partners perceive us.”

Sport as a bridge

If golf was once seen as a leisurely pursuit, events like this one demonstrate its power to connect. “Sports are a big binding factor for families, for friends, and for businesses,” Kumar reflected. “When you’re on the course for four hours, you connect, you build relationships, and you also reflect on yourself. That’s why golf resonates so well with the corporate world; it’s about focus, discipline, and clarity, the same qualities that drive successful organisations.”

That alignment is what makes the Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Tournament unique: it isn’t just a CSR exercise or a networking platform. It’s a way for leaders to step onto the fairway, test their skills, and simultaneously play a part in changing lives.

Looking ahead

With each edition, the tournament continues to grow, reinforcing Marriott’s long-term vision of leadership in both hospitality and community engagement. As Kumar put it, “We want this to become an annual fixture that people look forward to, not just as a golf tournament, but as a way to make a meaningful impact.”

On that sunlit course in Bengaluru, every drive and putt carried weight far beyond the leaderboard. It carried the promise of opportunity for children, the hope of stronger communities, and the reminder that sport, when paired with purpose, can truly make every swing count.