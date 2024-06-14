Tech, trends, and the evolving traveller: A look inside ibis hotels' India strategy

In an era defined by digital transformation and evolving traveller expectations, how are global hotel brands adapting to the unique demands of the Indian market? In this article, we delve into this question with insights from Tejus Jose, Director of Operations at ibis & ibis Styles India. From the role of technology in crafting seamless guest experiences to the brand's approach towards sustainability and catering to the preferences of Gen Z, Jose offers a glimpse into the inner workings of one of India's fastest-growing hotel chains.

Join us as we explore the intersection of hospitality and innovation, and uncover how ibis is navigating the exciting opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in India's travel and tourism landscape.

PD: What role does technology play in shaping the guest experience at ibis hotels in India? Are there any unique tech-driven features or services that you offer?

Tejus Jose: Technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the guest experience at ibis hotels in India. From the moment guests book their stay, technology ensures a seamless and efficient process. Advanced booking systems, personalised digital interfaces, and mobile apps allow guests to manage their reservations, check in and even access their rooms with ease. The integration of smart technology in rooms offers guests the convenience of controlling lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems through their smartphones or voice commands. Additionally, high-speed internet connectivity and robust security systems ensure a safe and comfortable stay for all guests.

Yes, ibis hotels in India offer several unique tech-driven features to enhance guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. One standout feature is the improved check-in and check-out process, which has been streamlined through mobile and self-service kiosks. This reduces wait times and allows guests to quickly and effortlessly access their rooms. Additionally, the use of technology in operational efficiency is significant. For instance, digital housekeeping requests and maintenance notifications ensure timely service and minimal disruption to guests. Overall, these innovations not only improve the guest experience but also enhance the overall efficiency of hotel operations.

PD: Data privacy is a major concern for travellers. What measures are in place at ibis hotels to protect guest data and ensure cybersecurity?

Tejus Jose: At ibis hotels, ensuring the privacy and security of guest data is a top priority. Several measures are in place to protect guest information and ensure cybersecurity. These include robust encryption methods, secure data storage systems, and regular security audits to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities. Additionally, strict access controls and staff training programs ensure that only authorised personnel handle sensitive data, maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security for all guests.

PD: The hospitality industry has a significant environmental footprint. What concrete steps is ibis taking to prioritise sustainability across its Indian operations?

Tejus Jose: At ibis, we are committed to minimising our environmental footprint and prioritising sustainability across our Indian operations. To preserve the ozone layer, we use 100% non-CFC refrigerant for air conditioning machines. Our water conservation efforts include the installation of 4000 aerators in water taps, saving approximately 3,41,000 litres of water daily, and a rainwater recycling system capable of storing/grounding 2100 Kilo litres of rainwater. We have significantly reduced carbon emissions by installing 50,000 LED bulbs. Each hotel uses a solar water heating system to heat water approximately at 760 KW, saving 6000 units of electricity per day. To support eco-friendly transportation, we provide a 60 KW EV charging port per hotel. Impressively, 7% of our electricity comes from wind and solar power, clean and renewable energy sources. Additionally, our water bottling plants using glass bottles save the disposal of 10,000 plastic bottles monthly. Through these comprehensive initiatives, ibis is dedicated to promoting sustainability and reducing our environmental impact, making a positive difference for the planet.

PD: India's hospitality sector is quite competitive. What are some key differentiators that set ibis hotels apart from both international and domestic brands?

Tejus Jose: In the competitive realm of India's hospitality sector, ibis hotels shines as a beacon of distinction. As part of the renowned Accor Group, our premium locations offer unparalleled convenience, complemented by a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With our Loyalty program ALL, guests enjoy exclusive rewards, while our longest breakfast hours and smart, cosy rooms ensure a comfortable stay. Culinary delights await at Spice it, where ‘glocal’ dining experiences seamlessly blend global flavours with local influences. With these key differentiators, ibis hotels stand out both domestically and internationally, offering a truly exceptional stay experience.

PD: Beyond price point, what type of traveller is ibis targeting in India? How has this target demographic evolved?

Tejus Jose: Beyond the price point, ibis targets a diverse range of travellers in India, including business travellers, Gen Z, Millennials, and the youth. Business travellers are attracted to ibis for its convenient locations, efficient service, and reliable amenities that cater to their professional needs. Meanwhile, Gen Z and Millennials are drawn to ibis for its modern, stylish design, tech-friendly features, and vibrant social spaces. The youth, in general, appreciate the brand's commitment to sustainability and its dynamic atmosphere, which aligns with its values and lifestyle. Over time, ibis has evolved to meet the changing preferences of these demographics, ensuring that it remains a preferred choice for a wide variety of travellers.

PD: Boutique and "experience-driven" hotels are a growing trend. How does a brand like ibis, known for consistency, adapt to these changing traveller preferences?

Tejus Jose: In response to the growing trend of boutique and "experience-driven" hotels, ibis, renowned for its consistency, is adapting by integrating elements of boutique hospitality while maintaining its trademark reliability. This adaptation involves incorporating localised design and culture, enhancing amenities and services to cater to modern travellers’ desires, fostering vibrant social spaces for community engagement, leveraging technology for seamless experiences, and prioritising sustainability initiatives. By embracing these strategies, ibis can continue to meet the evolving preferences of travellers, including business travellers, Millennials, Gen Z, and the youth, seeking unique and personalised experiences while upholding its commitment to quality and consistency.

PD: Have you observed any noticeable differences between Indian travellers and those from other regions when it comes to expectations for technology in hotels?

Tejus Jose: Today, we live in a highly globalised world and technology is a very big leveller. Therefore, technological expectations are more or less similar from both Indian and international travellers with some minor differences in application viz. phone-based payments started early on in many parts of the world but another type of phone-based payment system started in India just before the pandemic by way of UPI and there was rapid and deep penetration of this tech across India making it at par with the developed countries of the world. Similarly, internet speed/ bandwidth expectations from Indian guests and international guests are very similar if not the same.

PD: How do you see the Indian hospitality market evolving over the next 5 years? What are some of the biggest challenges and opportunities that lie ahead?

Tejus Jose: The Indian hospitality industry is expected to reach a market size of USD 247.31 billion by 2024, with further growth anticipated to USD 475.37 billion by 2029, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.96% during the period. This remarkable expansion is driven by rising disposable incomes, a thriving tourism sector, and evolving consumer preferences, marking a significant growth trajectory in the Indian hospitality landscape. Looking ahead, the Indian hospitality industry is primed for substantial growth, fuelled by several pivotal factors. Firstly, the upsurge in domestic tourism, driven by a burgeoning middle class and increased disposable income, is poised to significantly bolster the sector. Emerging Tier II and III cities are becoming attractive markets, offering lucrative opportunities for hoteliers and investors alike.

Moreover, government initiatives such as 'Incredible India' and infrastructure development projects like Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD are expected to further stimulate tourism inflow, enticing both domestic and international travellers.

Furthermore, ongoing investments in infrastructure, including airports, highways, and tourist attractions, are set to improve accessibility and connectivity, thereby fostering sustained growth in the tourism sector.

In the Indian hospitality sector, numerous challenges and opportunities coexist, shaping its landscape. Among the prominent challenges are ensuring consistent quality standards across diverse regions, managing operational costs amidst fluctuating economic conditions and addressing regulatory compliance complexities. Additionally, the industry faces the ongoing task of adapting to rapidly evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. However, within these challenges lie significant opportunities, including tapping into the growing domestic and international tourism markets, leveraging data analytics for personalised guest experiences, and embracing sustainable practices to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly accommodations. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, innovative marketing strategies, and investment in talent development present avenues for growth and differentiation within the competitive hospitality landscape.

PD: How is ibis preparing for the travel preferences of Gen Z and younger generations? Are there any operational or service adjustments being made?

Tejus Jose: To cater to the evolving travel preferences of Gen Z and younger generations, ibis is strategically implementing various operational and service adjustments. Our commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with the eco-conscious mindset of these generations, evident in our efforts to eliminate single-use plastic throughout our hotels. Additionally, ibis music corners in every location offer a vibrant space for guests to connect and unwind, reflecting the Gen Z affinity for immersive experiences. Our smart rooms embrace modern technology, providing intuitive features that resonate with tech-savvy millennials. With our convenient locations and easily accessible facilities, ibis ensures seamless travel experiences that resonate with the preferences of these dynamic generations. We eagerly await your valuable inputs as we continue to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of Gen Z and younger travellers.