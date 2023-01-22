Leapfrog at work with these 6 steps

What if someone told you that if you could develop grit and the ability to embrace boredom and nudge yourself to make better choices and be humble, you could speed your drive to career success? Leapfrog a book on behavioral economics by two faculty members of Ashoka University Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan, lays down a plan.

Six Practices To Thrive At Work

1.Developing Grit

This according to Leapfrog is step one. Grit simply is the art of endurance. Grit is essential for any measurable success of going from point A to point B and the road that is deliberate practice. Leapfrog quotes multiple examples and also hands out several tools for developing an ability for grit. Some of the essential points while following deliberate practice is to be able to improve with every repetition, move beyond the comfort zone, having an expert mentor and receiving constructive feedback.

2. Nudging yourself

To nudge oneself is basically about using triggers that motivate yourself to choose better in terms of work, health and life choices. Yet, to be able to choose, one must know their own weaknesses. The three pillars of nudging yourself is about becoming a ‘choice architect’, celebrating small wins and engaging in social groups.



3. Being intellectually humble

No one can learn without intellectual humility. What are the ways to ensure intellectual humility? Leapfrog suggests that one may presume that all beliefs and attitudes held by someone may be wrong, to be able to reconsider one’s opinions when presented with fresh evidence, to find value in another’s opinion that may be entirely different from one’s own, to be able to question one’s own opinions, positions and viewpoints because they could be wrong and finally to be able to seek information that differs from what one thinks is true.



4. Dance with disciplines

Being open minded about multiple disciples and let ideas mate can yield tremendous results claim Leapfrog authors. The integration of geographies and contexts can result in unexpected outcomes. Humans have evolved over time because of ‘meeting and mating’ of ideas to be able to solve wicked problems of now and future about climate change, poverty, global hunger, terrorism, pandemics or workplaces traditional knowledge could be of no help. The way out is to create depth of knowledge in one field and collaborative knowledge to be able to remain prepared.

5. Curate the chaos

In an age of information, there’s non-stop communication and not all information is useful. In such a time, one has to learn to ‘curate the chaos’. Leapfrog suggests – there’s information, which is just noise, there’s knowledge which is our understanding of that information and then there’s wisdom about how you apply that knowledge to live your life. This is the crux of curating chaos.

6. Think entrepreneurially

It is about developing the audacity of asking. To think entrepreneurially, one starts with leveraging their skills, abilities and networks. Some basic questions about being about to think entrepreneurially are: Who am I? What do I know? Whom do I know? An entrepreneurial thinker has to be a pilot in one’s own plane. Use personal agency and ‘create’.

Leapfrog brings in clarity and could be useful in giving career directions for people are still not sure about their best journey to success. Easy to assimilate for the graphs and charts, Leapfrog will help you reflect on your own journey and may will leave motivated.

