Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Modi urges first-time voters to dedicate votes to Balakot airstrike team

Lok Sabha polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to Balakot 'air strike' men and also to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

PM Modi says the Congress has a clear thinking: 'Whenever get a chance, divide the society'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Latur of Maharashtra, appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the Indian Air Force team that carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and also to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Modi, who stressed on nationalism while releasing the BJP's manifesto on Monday, alleged that the Congress, if voted to power, is planning to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to eliminate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka, PM Modi attacked the Congress-led government in the state. He said both the JD(S) and the Congress were trying to benefit each other, forgetting the interest of the common people. "No one knows who's running the government in Karnataka. Both the defeated parties have got together for their own benefit so they are trying to accommodate each other," he added. Before that, he held a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, and invoked India's airstrikes in Pakistan. He also appealed to voters, especially youngsters, to cast their votes "for the soldiers". Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the BJP manifesto "the voice of an isolated man", which is "short sighted and arrogant". He also said the PM was "scared of debating" with him on the issue of corruption.

All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand, will go to polls in the first phase on Arpil 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

6:30pm: Report suggested that Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi along with five people were killed after Naxals targeted the convoy at Shyamgiri.  The IED blast has occurred in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station.

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi along with five people were killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

5:30pm: "KALIA scheme is very important for the farmers particularly during this season when they need those funds," said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

5:20pm: BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. BJP Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi was also in the convoy, ANI reported.

5:10pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes for 'air strike' men during a rally at Latur in Maharashtra.

5:05pm: Election Commission of India has transferred Abhishek Gupta from the post of Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar (West Bengal) and has posted Amit Kumar Singh in his place, as per ANI report.

5:00pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

4:55pm: "We are very hopeful that we will win, there is a lot anger in the public against BJP and support for Congress. I request people to vote for our candidates here(Kairana,Saharanpur and Bijnor) so that we win with a huge margi," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after rally in Saharanpur.

4:50pm: Election Commission on Tuesday announced May 19 as date for assembly by-elections for- Panaji(Goa), Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, Ottapidaram in Tamil Nadu and Kundgol in Karnataka, ANI reported.

4.44pm: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has send a show-cause notice to the makers of popular TV serials 'bhabhiji ghar pe hai' and 'tuz se hai rabata' for promoting PM Modi's schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party had complained to the EC that these serials are being used to promote Modi's image, reports ANI.

4.05pm: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal: "In five years Modi could not build Ram temple; whenever election approaches he rakes up the issue. Modi urging people to vote by highlighting achievements of soldiers, Army is not fiefdom of Modi and BJP."

4.00pm: "Just like air strike, they also raised questions on strike in the space. They didn't have the courage to sanction missile tests," says PM Modi in Karnataka.

3.59pm: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Meerut: "Mayawati in Saharanpur said that we only need Muslim vote, so I want to tell them if Congress, SP-BSP believe in Ali we believe in Bajrangbali."

3.55pm: The Congress has a clear thinking: "Whenever get a chance, divide the society," PM Modi in Karnataka.

3.49pm: "No one knows who's running the government in Karnataka. Both the defeated parties have got together for their own benefit so they are trying to accommodate each other," PM Modi in Karnataka.

3:30pm: Speaking at a rally, BJP President Amit Shah said that we don't engage in peaceful talks with countries that kill our soldiers.

3:20pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a road show in UP's Saharanpur.

3:10pm: Taking a jibe at Congress, PM Modi said that we attacked terror in Pakistan, but some people in India felt the pain.

3:05pm: Replying to allegations that he or Gadkari can be PM if BJP fails to get full majority, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "These are all imaginary situations; it is 'khyali pulao' and nothing else. We will get clear majority or even 2/3rd, the PM will be Modi ji, no doubt about that."

3:00pm: Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tweeted that News channels should show a disclaimer before PM Modi's speeches that everything that he says is imaginatory and it has nothing to do with India's development.

2:45pm: Former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination as Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Begusarai seat in Bihar.

2.27pm: Rajinikanth on Narendra Modi and the BJP manifesto: The BJP released its manifesto yesterday, and like what I have been saying for long about the linking of rivers, it also talks about that. The effort is difficult to achieve but can be achieved. If they (BJP) come to power, this should be the first thing they work on.

2.10pm: Superstar Rajinikanth says "I have already told my fans my stand on elections there is no change in it."

1.25pm: BJP will remove infiltrators from country after forming govt, says Amit Shah.

1.30pm: "Never said that Rs 15 lakh will come (to accounts of people). This was never said. (Bilkul nahi kaha tha ki Rs 15 lakh aenge. Ye kabhi nahi kaha tha). We had said that we will take action (karyawahi) against black money. Action is being taken against black money. It was our government which made SIT on the topic of black money," Rajnath told ANI in an exclusive interview.

12.40: PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra: "I would like to ask my first time voters. Can your first vote be devoted to the heroic jawans who conducted air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan? Can your first vote be dedicated to our heroic jawans who were martyred in Pulwama?"

12.31pm: Modi's appeal to young voters, "Give your first vote to the country. Give your first vote to make the country strong. Give your first vote to make a strong government in the country."

12.15pm: The BJP government will give farmers Rs 1 lakh without any interest on the kisan credit card, says PM Modi.

12.12pm: Modi in Latur: "How much evidence does the Congress need from the country's military? How much evidence is needed from the Air Force? Those who do not trust the government, brave soldiers, should be punished with a stern punishment."

11.53am: "I have come to know that you are sitting here since 9.30 AM. You are sitting here in this extreme heat. I won't let your 'tapasya' go in vain. I will return this to you with interest," says PM Modi.

11.49am: "In 2014, we came to you with some goals. I will always be grateful to you for what you have done in fulfilling these goals," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11.40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts addressing a rally in Latur, Maharashtra.

11.30am: The BJP introduces a new video to attract young voters.

11.13am: "I am not worried about Mayawati. Her ship is sinking. She is looking for support from Muslims to stay afloat," says PM Narendra Modi, in an interview with News 18.

10.50am: Smriti Irani on R Gandhi's tweet: "Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP."

10.30am: Several candidates cutting across party lines have taken to online crowd funding to finance their election campaigns, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Cash-starved, these nominees are also advocating transparency in poll funding. Prominent among them are CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who is fighting the election from Begusarai in Bihar, Nana Patole, the Congress candidate from Nagpur, Raghav Chaddah of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, and Mohammed Salim of the CPI(M) from Raiganj seat in West Bengal, reported PTI.

9.40am: Other states where voting will be held in the first phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

9.30am: All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand, will go to polls in the first phase only.

9.15am: The BJP manifesto was created in a "closed room"; it is "short sighted and arrogant", says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

 

8.57pm: BJP chief Amit Shah will hold three rallies today.

  • 12pm: Telangana (Ranga Reddy)
  • 3pm: Maharashtra (Nagpur)
  • 6.30pm: Odisha (Grand Road to Balagondi Puri)

8.45am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies today.

  • 11am: Maharashtra (Latur)
  • 02.30pm: Karnataka (Chitradurga)
  • 05.05pm: Karnataka (Mysuru)
  • 07:05pm: Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore)

8.30am: The Income-Tax Department has said it has detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others.

 

8.15am: As many as 129 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries have been registered till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body in Delhi said on Monday, reported PTI. The statistics surveillance team of the Delhi's chief electoral officer's (CEO) office has seized Rs 1.28 crore in cash and also seized 162.86 kg of narcotics and drugs.

8.00am: The poll campaigning in Uttarakhand, where both the BJP and the Congress top brass held big rallies over the past fortnight, will come to an end today.

