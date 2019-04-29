Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 4: Maharashtra to vote on April 29; BJP-Shiv Sena, Congress-NCP to fight for 17 seats

Polling for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra has begun in the fourth and final phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These 17 Lok Sabha constituencies include the country's commercial and glamour capital, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a world-famous pilgrimage centre and some of the most backward tribal hamlets. The fate of as many as 323 candidates will be sealed by almost 3.11 crore voters in phase 4. Major parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party.

Key constituencies are Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South-Central, Nashik, Kalyan, Thane, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Maval, Shirdi and Shirur.

Among these 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, the contestants are Urmila Matondkar in Mumbai North, Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence in Dhule, Sameer Bhujbal from Nashik, Amol Kolhe in Shirur, Parth Ajit Pawar, grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in Maval.

List of constituencies participating in the fourth phase of LS Polls in Maharashtra:

Mumbai North: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is challenging BJP's strongman Gopal Shetty in this erstwhile party stronghold. This constituency is among the three seats of the state which has a glamour-world candidate. The constituency has nearly 17,83,870 voters, among whom 8,11,225 female and 9,72,645 are male voters.

Mumbai North-Central: This constituency is one of the only two (the other is Baramati) in the state to have a direct woman-to-woman fight. The scions of two political families, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan and the daughter of late Sunil Dutt, Priya Dutt. This constituency has a total of 17,38,894 voters comprising 7,71,420 females and 9,67,474 males.

Mumbai South: This is one of Maharashtra's most prestigious constituency. Milind M Deora, former MP and union minister, is going to contest against Arvind Sawant, Sena's sitting MP. This constituency, which has given four union ministers - George Fernandes, Murli Deora, Milind Deora and Jaywantiben Mehta - has a total of 14,85,846 voters comprising 6,56,882 females and 8,28,964 males.

Mumbai North-West: The Shiv Sena has renominated its sitting MP Gajanan C Kirtikar against Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai's former Congress president. The constituency has 17,75,428 voters including 7,88,520 women and 9,86,908 men.

Mumbai North-East: This constituency will see a contest between NCP's former MP Sanjay Dina Patil and BJP's Manoj Kotak. The electorate has 16,68,347 voters comprising 7,45,342 females and 9,23,011 males.

Mumbai South-Central: This constituency is the house of Asia's biggest slum, Dharavi. Shiv Sena's sitting MP, Rahul Shewale is pitted against ex-MP Eknath Gaikwad of Congress. The constituency has an electorate of 14,47,885 including 6,54,084 women and 7,93,801 men.

Nashik: This legislative will see a contest between NCP's Sameer Bhujbaland Hemant Godse, sitting Shiv Sena MP. The Nashik constituency has 15,93,237 voters including 7,42,780 women and 5,24,572 men.

Kalyan: This constituency's main battle is between Babaji Balram Patil of NCP and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde. Kalyan has a total electorate of 19,22,045 including 8,76,551 women and 10,45,495 men.

Thane: The main showdown is between Shiv Sena's Rajan Vichare NCP's Anand Paranjpe in the constituency with 20,73,442 voters comprising 9,31,284 females and 11,42,158 males.

Nandurbar: This constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe. There'll be a tough battle between Heena Gavit, BJP MP, and Congress's KC Padavi this time. The constituency has a rural-tribal electorate of 16,72,715, which includes 8,20,336 women and 8,52,379 men.

Dhule: Subhas Bhamre, BJP's Union Minister of State for Defence, is contesting against Congress legislator Kunal R Patil, the son of Rohidas Patil. This constituency has 16,74,469 voters comprising 7,95,895 females and 8,78,610 males.

Dindori: This constituency, reserved Scheduled Tribe, is seeing a triangular contest between BJP's Bharti P Pawar, NCP's Dhanraj Mahale and CPI(M)'s Jiva Pandu Gavit. This legislative body has a total electorate of 15,30,139 including 7.22,121 women and 8,08,018 men.

Palghar: This ST reserved seat will see a showdown between Shiv Sena's Rajendra Gavit and BVA's Hitendra Thakursee. The Palghar constituency has a total electorate of 15,78,077, which includes 7,47,645 women and 8,30,432 men.

Bhiwandi: In this constituency Kapil Patil, sitting MP from BJP is facing competition from Suresh Kashinath Taware of Congress. VBA's Arun Sawant is also in the fray. Bhiwandi has 16,96,598 voters comprising 7,51,184 females and 9,45,405 males.

Maval: In this prestige seat, NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son and Sharad Pawar's grandson Parth is fighting against Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne.

The Maval constituency, part of which falls in the MMR, has 19,53,741 voters including 9,17,781 women and 10,35,960 men.

Shirdi: This constituency covers Akole, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, Sangamner, Shirdi, and Nevasa. While Akole assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Shrirampur assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste. The main battle for this seat is between Shiv Sena's Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande and Congress' Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari. The Shirdi constituency has an electorate of 14,59,712, including 6,93,791 women and 7,65,921 men.

Shirur: In this seat, the main battle is between NCP's Amol Ramsing Kolhe - famed for the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - and Shiv Sena's Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey. The Shirur constituency has 18,24,112 voters comprising 8,50,876 females and 9,73,236 males.

