Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP to release manifesto on April 8

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reportedly release its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8. The primary opposition party Congress has already released its manifesto earlier this week. The first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on April 11.

The electorate of India will cast their votes in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 to elect the 17th Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will happen on May 23. The results will be declared on the same day.