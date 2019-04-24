Lok Sabha Election 2019: 'Didi has affection for goons, brutality for people of Bengal,' says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: At a public meeting in Ranaghat, PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee has affection for goons but brutality for the people of Bengal. He also said that they will identify infiltrators through NRC so that people of Bengal are not deprived of their rights. At a rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition figured that BJP will win after Phase 2. He said that even the Opposition parties now agree that it is BJP that will form the government on May 23. PM Modi said it is due to the efforts of BJP-NDA that Naxalism and Maoists are under control.

At a public meeting in Sreerampur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP. She said that people of all religion and region are safe under TMC. She also responded to PM Modi's comment that she does not allow people to celebrate Durga Puja. "We even have government holidays on the puja days," she said.

Phase 3 of the General Elections recorded a voting percentage of 67.66%, as mentioned in Election Commission's app, Voter Turnout. Assam recorded the highest voter turnout with 83.52%, while the lowest was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. It was a mere 12.86%.

8:45pm: Senior Congress leader SalmanKhurshid at a public rally in Farrukhabad yesterday.

Salman Khurshid, Congress at a public rally in Farrukhabad, yesterday: Main ailan karta hun ki Modi se meri ladai mein jo mere saamne aayega aur mujhe rokne ki koshish karega woh gathbandhan ka naam le ya haathi ka naam le, main usko vaar karke chur-chur kardunga. pic.twitter.com/FW8fIjgVZy â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2019

8:40pm: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Kamal Nath government for denying permission to land chopper in Umreth after 5 pm.

#WATCH Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "Bengal mein Mamata didi, vo nahi utarne de rahi thi, Mamata didi ke baad Kamal Nath dada......Ye pithu collector sun le re, humare din bhi jaldi ayenge, tab tera kya hoga?". He was allegedly denied permission to land chopper in Umreth, MP after 5 pm pic.twitter.com/r8ej6ZDDV1 â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

8:20pm: Madhya Pradesh BJP President Rakesh Singh has said that Saffron is never terrorism and saffron holder is never a terrorist.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh BJP President Rakesh Singh says, "Bhagvaa kabhi aatankwad nahi hota, bhagva dhaaran karne wala kabhi aatankwadi nahi hota, aatankwad to tyaag*, tapasya aur balidaan ka prateek hota hai..." https://t.co/AJ1LOUzM5R â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

8:10pm: "People are creating issue over Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature because she is chargesheeted... but Congress' star pracharak in my constituency is convicted accused," said Poonam Mahajan, the sitting MP from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

8:00pm: Gautam Gambhir nomination row: Returning Officer accepts BJP candidate Gambhir's nomination for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Returning Officer accepts BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir's nomination for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. AAP and Congress had raised objections over his nomination affidavit. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/R8DVqNqVud â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

7:50pm: "Your one vote will decide if our daughters will make our country proud or will have to put up with the tyranny of the goons," PM Modi said at a rally in West Bengal.

Your one vote will decide if our daughters will make our country proud or will have to put up with the tyranny of the goons.



For strong & an honest govt, you need to vote for the BJP. Any vote to TMC, Congress & Communist will only strengthen the Syndicate: PM #BharatKaGarvModipic.twitter.com/4T0UbfWzmZ â BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2019

7:40pm: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has alleged that the BJP controlled EC removed SIT officer probing firing cases at Bargari and Kotakpura, ANI reported.

6:38pm: As per Election Commission data, the voter turnout so far in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was higher in the first and third phase but was lower in the seconf phase, when compared to 2014 General Elections. The poll body also released data showing the difference in state-wise voting percentage between the ongoing and last Lok Sabha election.

6:20pm: "The people of Bihar still are afraid after remembering Lalu Yadav's 'jangraljraj'. The government supporting felony, corruption, racism, appeasement and opposed to development was in power during Lalu Raj. Good governance has begun since the formation of BJP and JD-U government in Bihar," said BJP president Amit Shah.

5:47pm: Where are the women candidates this election? ADR data shows Phase 1 had 7% women candidates, Phase 2 8% and Phase 3 9%.

5:40pm: Returning Officer accepts BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir's nomination for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. AAP and Congress had raised objections over his nomination affidavit: ANI.

5:27pm: "Any vote to TMC, Congress and Communist will only strengthen the syndicate and when you vote for the lotus, you'll strengthen the country," said PM Modi in Ranaghat.

5:25pm: "Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan ensures pension for the 40 crore labours working in the unorganized sector. After 60 years of age, the worker will be entitled to Rs 3,000 pension per month," said PM Modi in Ranaghat.

5:20pm: PM Modi said in Ranaghat, "The persecuted minorities who had to leave their home and hearth due to their affiliation to a religion, will be given citizenship in the country."

5:15pm: BJP MP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on NIA court rejecting plea to ban her from contesting LS poll: Congress has been conspiring continuously but we will definitely win because truth and 'dharma' always wins.

5:07pm: PM Modi said in Ranaghat, "One who cried in the parliament for removing the infiltrators in 2005 from Bengal, is now shielding them. She has forgotten that the Chowkidar is alert and won't let her succeed in her motives."

5:06pm: PM Modi said in Ranaghat, "Through NRC we will identify the infiltrators so that the people of Bengal aren't deprived of their rights."

5:04pm: PM Modi said in Ranaghat, "Affection (Mamata) for goons and brutality (Nirmamata) for the people. This is the situation in West Bengal."

5:00pm: PM Modi said in Ranaghat, "In 2009, Didi demanded President's rule and wanted the elections to take place under the supervision of the forces. People trusted her and voted for her. But she betrayed the people of Bengal."

4:50pm: PM Modi addressed a rally in Ranaghat, West Bengal. He said, "Didi wanted to escape investigation in the Chit Fund scam and therefore, she is supporting a coalition that's weak."

4:40pm: Court pulls up NIA for saying there is no prima facie evidence against Sadhvi, while rejecting the application to restrict Sadhvi Pragya Singh from fighting election. NIA Court observed that it is not known why investigating officer said in the reply that there is no prima facie evidence against Sadhvi. The court observed that charges have been framed against Sadhvi means that prima facie evidence have been found against her in the charge sheet filed by Maharashtra ATS. And her discharge application has been rejected by this code.

4:30pm: Judge says application filed to stop Sadhvi Pragya from contesting election doesn't have signature of the applicant.

Lawyer for applicant said that Sadhvi is appearing on television giving interviews but she is taking exemption from coming to court on health grounds.

Sandhvi's lawyer, JP Mishra said ,"She is taking treatment, her condition has improved. One doctor is always with her. She is contesting on grounds of ideology and country. She wants to prove that there is nothing like saffron terror. Thats the reason she is contesting."

4:20pm: Rahul Gandhi says, "No trickery works in front of the public."

4:13pm: Re-poll to be held at polling station 181 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on April 29 following allegations that voters were stopped from casting vote: ANI.

4:00pm: Mamata Banerjee said in Sreerampur, "In Bangla, we give rasgullas and tea to guests, so we will give them those, but not a single vote."

3:55pm: Mamata Banerjee said in Sreerampur, "I too am a Hindu, I do all pujas, but I also participate in celebrations of other religions because that's what we have been taught by our elders, because we believe in unity in diversity. All religions should be equally practiced."

3:50pm: Phase 3 voter turnout in Odisha.

Total voter turnout for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 in Odisha is 71.61% pic.twitter.com/ogG8kpEt1X â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

3:41pm: Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh: As per the high command's decision, incumbent ministers in Punjab who do not succeed in ensuring a victory for the Congress, specially from the constituencies they represent, will be dropped from the cabinet.

3:40pm: Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Sreerampur, "In order to implement NRC, they are asking for birth certificates from people even from 1951, which very few people have. This would remove people from other States who are working here. Another trick up their sleeve is the Citizenship Act, which would make you into foreigners for six years. You'll never be able to implement these here."

3:30pm: Mamata Banerjee said in Sreerampur, "Modi said yesterday that Rabindranath was born in Birbhum - such misconception he has! And then saying that I don't allow you to celebrate pujas, be it Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, Chhath Puja and others. We even have government holidays on the puja days."

3:20pm: Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Sreerampur, "Remember that people of all religion and region are safe under Trinamool Congress - be Hindu or Muslim or Bihari or from UP or Marathi or Punjabi or Sikh or Gujarati - everyone."

3:15pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Samastipur, "Should AFSPA be repealed? I've come to tell Rahul baba it will not be repealed in your whole life, after you, if another Gandhi comes, even he will not be able to repeal it."

2:50pm: Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Sreerampur, "We have day in and day out fought for the people - against the price rise of cooking gas, diesel, etc. And what have they done? Leave alone giving money to people, they took away whatever people had accumulated through hard work with demonetisation.

2:45pm: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee addressed a public meeting in Sreerampur and said that people of every region and every religion are safe under their party, and therefore the people should vote for Trinamool Congress. She also said that Bangla is not the place to do 'danga' (riots), and that nobody here likes to indulge in it.

2:30pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's road show in Mahoba.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mahoba. pic.twitter.com/UAihYyYCRx â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2019

2:15pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi, "In Bangla, we give rasgullas and tea to guests, so we will give them those, but not a single vote."

1:50pm: Twenty one Opposition parties filed a review petition before the Supreme Court today seeking a direction to the Election Commission to verify 50% of the EVMs using VVPAT.

1:40pm: Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24. Mehbooba Mufti said, "Yasin Malik should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free."

1:20pm: Visuals of former PM HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy paying tribute to KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, two JDS party workers who lost their lives in the Sril Lankan blasts.

Bengaluru: Former PM HD Deve Gowda & Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy pay tribute to KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, two JDS party workers who lost their lives in #SriLankaBombings. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/DgHBdWcQSC â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

1:15pm: Amit Shah said in Bihar's Munger about the Balakot strike: "There was mourning in two places that day. One in Pakistan, where it should have been. The other was at Rahul baba and alliance's place. Why did the light go out from your face at the death of Pakistani terrorists? Are they your cousins?"

1:05pm: Lawyer of the applicant in NIA Court seeking to bar Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP LS candidate from Bhopal, from contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019: She isn't attending the court proceedings on grounds of ill-health, but she is campaigning for elections where she is not looking ill: ANI.

12:46pm: BJP chief Amit Shah said at a rally in Munger, Bihar, "After Pulwama, Pakistan put tanks and army on the border but Modi ji is also a man of a 56-inch chest. He ordered the Indian Air Force and they entered the homes of the terrorists and destroyed them."

12:42pm: PM Modi in Lohardaga, Jharkhand: "You would have seen how terrorists couple of days back attacked churches and other locations in Sri Lanka on the holy day of Easter. Before 2014 India too was going through a similar phase."

12:40pm: PM Modi said in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, "They are saying show proof of Pakistan strikes, then only we will believe. They are questioning the integrity and bravery of out soldiers."

12:35pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a rally in Fathepur, "The problem with the BJP is that they only speak about my family. Fifty per cent of their election speeches were about what Nehru ji said and what Indira Gandhi did. They will, however, never talk about what they themselves have done in the past five years."

12:30pm: PM Modi said in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, "The man Congress made the CM of Karnataka says that people join the Army because they do not have enough to eat. Shame on you! Shame on you for such statements!"

12:25pm: In an interview to Aaj Tak, Udit Raj said, "BJP forced me to leave. Tickets were not given based on performance. BJP is anti-Dalit. They didn't give me ticket despite me being the second-best performer. Rahul Gandhi had called me earlier also. I met him. Kejriwal had also cautioned me that BJP would deny me the ticket."

12:15pm: PM Modi said in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, "We formed a strong government in Delhi, which is why we are being able to control the menace of Naxals and Maoists. It is only due to the efforts of BJP-NDA that Naxal-effected regions have reduced."

12:09pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, "They figured it right after Phase 2 but they still kept on talking. After Phase 3, you should have seen their faces. Now even the Opposition has agreed "phir ek baar Modi sarkar" (once again Modi government).

12:00pm: A snake was found inside an ATM near Thaneerpandal Road in Coimbatore. It was later rescued by a snake catcher.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: A Snake found inside an ATM near Thaneerpandal Road in Coimbatore; later rescued by a snake catcher. ( 23.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/Yk6YSOIQVn â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

11:47am: Congress Candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar meets locals during campaign in Dahisar area.

Congress Candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar meets locals during campaign in Dahisar area #Maharashtra#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/lWKK5Uhuud â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

11:40am: According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has vetoed the decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi. He said that there is a tradition of not fielding key candidates against key rivals.

11:35am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh - Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur.

11:30am: Congress President welcomes BJP MP Udit Raj to the party.

Congress President @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri Udit Raj into the Congress party. pic.twitter.com/EZi9gygbyu â Congress (@INCIndia) April 24, 2019

11:20am: Rouse Avenue Court puts stay order on non-bailable warrants (NBW) issued against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia & Yogendra Yadav in a defamation case filed by a lawyer Surender Sharma. Next date of hearing is on 29 April.

10:55am: The EC stood firm on its decision to defer the release of Modi biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' starring Vivek Oberoi. "The committee is of the considered view that the public screening of the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' during the period of model code of conduct will tilt the electoral balance of the particular political party, therefore, the public screening of the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be allowed till last date of poll on May 19 in the ongoing elections," a report to the Supreme Court said.

10:40am: PM Modi during his interaction with Akshay Kumar, says that he is conscious of his appearance and it could be a psychological reaction to an inferiority complex he felt growing up poor.

#WATCH PM Modi during interaction with Akshay Kumar, talks about his fashion style, says being careful about his appearance could possibly be psychological reaction to an inferiority complex he felt growing up poor pic.twitter.com/zCVOaAMCY5 â ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

10:30am: On memes, the Prime Minister said, "Such memes shows creativity of the common man."

10:20am: When asked if PM Modi sends money to his mother, he said, "Rather, my mother gives me money whenever I visit her."

10:10am: Ex-Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka said that there was VVPAT malfunction in his polling booth in Lachit Nagar but he didn't file a complaint for fear of punishment.

Ex-Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka: My polling booth was Lachit Nagar LP School. When I voted,VVPAT displayed someone else's name.I was told I can challenge it but if complaint is found to be false I'll be punished.I don't want to take risk. How do I know how will it be proven? (23.4) pic.twitter.com/gIifM4DMA2 â ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

9:50am: Prime Minister's interview with Akshay Kumar.

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, hereâs a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

9:47am: Talking about the PM Modi's routine, Akshay Kumar asked how the BJP leader manages with three hours of sleep. "Whenever I meet Obama, he also asks me the same thing. He asks me why I do this. Every time he meets me, he asks me if I have started sleeping more or not," PM replied.

9:46am: Talking about political rivalry, PM Modi spoke about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, "Despite all the rivalry, didi sends me kurtas every year. She also sends me sweets as she knows I am fond of Bengali sweets."

9:45am: In his interview to Akshay Kumar, PM Modi said, "I never dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister."