Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 voting: How to vote without voter ID card

The voter identification has been made mandatory by the ECI at the time of polls.

A voter ID card is an important document issued by the government of India, which permits the citizen of India to cast a vote in elections at the regional, state and national levels.

It is an ID card that is issued by the Election Commission and is also known as Electoral Photo ID Card or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The Voter ID Card issued by the ECI or any other documentary proof allowed by the ECI is to be shown in order to be able to vote.

In case an elector does not have a voter ID card or EPIC, following is the list of specified photo identity documents that voters can use as a photo identity proof, to cast vote:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

To cast their vote, every voter is required to carry voter slip along with their voter ID card that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC). Voter slip can be downloaded online from nvsp.in.

However, having your Voter ID Card does not necessarily mean that the citizen shall be allowed to vote. One can only cast vote if their name appears in the Voter List, also known as the electoral roll.

Thus, possession of an identification document prescribed by the ECI as well as the presence of voter's name on the electoral roll list is imperative for voting.

For checking if a citizen's name is on the voter list, the voter can do the following:

Send an SMS to 1950 in the given format-ECI <space> EPIC No- to check if citizen's name is on the voters' list.

Example- If voter's EPIC No is 01234567, SMS ECI 01234567 to 1950

