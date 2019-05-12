Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: 'Vote for ones who work, not for hate-mongers,' says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to cast their vote on Sunday. The CM also asked people to vote for candidates who have performed well in the past couple of years and not for the ones who have been spreading "hatred" and "venom".

Kejriwal also appealed voters not to vote for those who are creating a hindrance for developmental work in Delhi.

Good morning Delhi. à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¨à¤«à¤¼à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¼à¤¹à¤° à¤«à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤®à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ â Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2019

His tweet translated as, "Good morning Delhi. Please vote. Vote for those who have done your work. Don't vote for those who are spreading hatred and venom and stopping work in Delhi. Your vote can change the country."

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 10.08% voter turnout recorded till 9am; Rahul Gandhi casts vote

Voters queued up outside polling booths on Sunday morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the city. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and debutant Gautam Gambhir, Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena are among those in the fray.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 voters with disability.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 6 voting, poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting begins; 7 seats in Delhi up for grabs