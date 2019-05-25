NDA Parliamentary Board meet Live Updates:PM Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament

NDA Parliamentary Board meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon arrive to take part in the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting, which will elect Modi as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the current Lok Sabha. All 353 newly elected members of Parliament of the National Democratic Alliance will take part in the meeting. Following the meet, Modi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and to stake a claim to form the new government. Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates for the NDA parliamentary board meeting.

5.46 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is entering in the central hall of Parliament.

5.29 PM: The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.

5.26 PM: Latest visuals from Parliament where the NDA meeting is about to begin.

5.24 PM: Hema Malini after arriving in Parliament: "Modi ji has worked very hard and he has impressed the entire country."

5.23 PM: Actor-turned-politician and newly elected BJP MP, Sunny Deol, arrives for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting.