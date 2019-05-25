Lok Sabha Results 2019 Live Updates: Modi likely to visit Varanasi & Gujarat on May 28 before being sworn in as Prime Minister

Lok Sabha results 2019 Live Updates: After a thumping victory in Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Varanasi, his constituency, in Uttar Pradesh on May 28 followed by Gujarat where he will also go to thank the voters as the state has once again given all 26 seats to BJP. Modi will also meet his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings. However, there is no clarification on his swearing-in ceremony yet which reportedly is likely to be held on May 30.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met the President Friday to tender his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested Modi to continue till the next government assumes office.

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 that were announced on Thursday evening declared the BJP-led NDA as the winner. As per Election Commission, BJP won 303 seats out of 542, witnessing a landslide win. Congress was contained at 52 seats. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah all won from their respective seats. Smriti Irani took down Rahul Gandhi in Amethi with a margin of 55,000 votes and is being touted as the giantslayer of these elections.

8.40 am: NDA Parliamentary Party meet to be held today at 5 pm.

"Please note that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will meet in Central Hall tomorrow, 25 May, at 5pm," BJP tweeted.

8.30 am: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates PM Modi.

"The largest democracy in the world has voted. I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @NarendraModi. I look forward to meeting him again soon and deepening our India-France strategic partnership,"the French President tweeted.

8.15 am: Newly elected Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan met UP CM Yogi Adityanath Friday.

8.00 am: The Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed.

PM Narendra Modi met the President Friday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

7.45 am: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday gave its approval to the resolution advising the President to dissolve the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, which was constituted on 18 May, 2014.