Congress website crashes due to heavy traffic after poll manifesto release

Soon after unveiling its manifesto in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress party's website crashed owing to high traffic on its network.

The party which created a dedicated site to facilitate access to its manifesto, tweeted that the website would be back up soon. "We're experiencing heavy traffic on our Manifesto website right now - we'll be back up soon." Congress informed through its official Twitter handle.

The manifesto was uploaded on manifesto.inc.in after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched it along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi slams Congress over NYAY, says party remembers poor only during polls

The document according to Congress has "enough to address everyone's concerns" focusing on real issues away from the politics of "polarization" in the BJP's narrative.

"The manifesto is a massive step for Congress. When we started this process a year back, I told them that this manifesto should reflect the wishes of the people and whatever is present in the document should be truthful," Gandhi said after releasing the manifesto in New Delhi.

Tall promises made in the poll document such as the NYAY scheme have been dismissed by the BJP.

Also Read: What's doable in Congress' jobs manifesto?

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lambasted Congress and its manifesto asserting that Rahul Gandhi's friends in the "tukde-tukde gang" had drafted parts of it. "Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the Congress manifesto," said Jaitley. "They are for an agenda for the vulcanisation of India." he added.

BSP chief Mayawati too slammed both Congress and BJP while addressing a poll rally in Odisha, saying Congress was involved in Bofors scam while BJP is facing the "Rafale Scam" now.

Also Read: Congress promises to amend various laws, focus on privacy, individual freedom

Also Read: Congress promises to increase defence budget in poll manifesto

Also Read: Congress poll manifesto promises to simplify GST, create a department to help startups