Election Results 2019: From advice to wishes, here's what India Inc had to say to PM Modi

Wishes from across the world poured in as the counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 neared its conclusion. From closer home, India Inc took to social media to wish the Prime Minister after his victory appeared sealed. From Anand Mahindra to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, here's what the who's who of India Inc had to say to PM Modi after his win.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka advised the Prime Minister on what he should do in his second tenure. He listed out a few points such as job creation, social harmony, thrust on infrastructure to PM Modi.

What Modi 2.0 should now do : 1. Job creation for youth 2. Develop credibility of institutions 3. Drive agri reforms 4. Usher in social harmony 5. Improve talent deficit in government 6. Thrust on manufacturing and infrastructure Above all, he now deserves a short break! - Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 23, 2019

He also added that the PM deserves a short break.

Biocon MD and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said the NDA 1.0 succeeded in formulating a five-year strategic plan which has been well appreciated by the country as is evident from the poll results.

"Therefore, NDA 2.0 must focus on the implementation of this plan in order to unlock opportunities for inclusive economic growth. Over the next five years NDA 2.0 must introduce policies that are bold, innovative and transformational to translate the economic potential into prosperity for all," she said in a blog post.

Shaw also shared a cartoon from Amul that lauded the PM's performance.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said that he dreams of a global superpower in his lifetime and congratulated PM Modi and the BJP.

Time for transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi , the BJP, and the NDA. - Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) May 23, 2019

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said that he sees two kind of power blocks emerging in the country - women and the youth.

As I watch the counting,I get the unmistakeable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment.Not talking about political parties but Women & Young,new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India's future - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2019

Mahindra also shared a formula that shows PM Modi as the most powerful man in the world.

Size of the country (Land mass+population) X Size of the Economy X Size of the election mandate = Leader's Power Quotient. By the measure of this crude formula, @narendramodi is about to become the most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world today... - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2019

Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said the new government is expected to take steps to ensure that India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth improves.

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "The government will now re-ignite its reforms agenda to push growth, tackle critical issues like creating more jobs, usher in more tax-friendly laws, strengthen India's position in global trade while protecting domestic industry from dumping and create more conducive environment to attract FDI in critical segments like mining and Oil & Gas."

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the phenomenal mandate clearly underlines the nation's unambiguous confidence in Prime Minister Modi's decisive and visionary leadership. "This solid verdict would further strengthen his resolve to drive forward the economic agenda to ensure that the fruits of the economic momentum continue to reach the poor, so visible during the last five years," he added.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee termed the verdict as a mandate for development and said, "The election results will reinvigorate the strong and constructive government-industry partnership and dialogue for growth built by the government in its previous term..."

Dalmia Bharat Group Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said, "The results are a clear indication that the country and its people are all for progress and stability."

Terming the NDA victory as a "strong mandate for continuity", JK Organisation Director Harsh Pati Singhania said, "I hope the government will redouble its efforts and continue the process of economic and social reforms and build on the strong foundations laid in its first term."

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) President Rajeev Talwar said the majority mandate has laid a heavy responsibility on the government to take unprecedented economic and social decisions that will transform the Indian economy from its current size of USD 2.6 trillion towards a growth rate of 8 to 10 per cent each year in the next five years.

Dabur India Ltd Chief Financial Officer Lalit Malik said the new government should focus on overall economic development and employment creation, which would go a long way in accelerating consumer demand and improving overall GDP growth.

Surendra Hiranandani, Founder and Director at House of Hiranandani, said a stable government at the centre will further boost the growth in the real estate sector and hoped that it would take concrete action to push investments, increase growth and generate employment.

(With PTI inputs)

