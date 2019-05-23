Election Results 2019: Rajnath Singh attributes BJP's win to Modi's 'vision', Amit Shah's 'dynamism'

Looking at the unprecedented mandate of the BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh couldn't control his joy and dialed PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's phone numbers. He congratulated the duo for the BJP-led NDA's stupendous lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, said the leader on Twitter.

Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDAs stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. 1/3 Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

The 67-year-old leader who is currently leading from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, further thanked BJP 'karyakartas' (workers), and praised Shah's dynamism and PM Modi's prudential leadership.

This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modijis visionary leadership, Amit Shahjis dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. 2/3 Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

Lastly, Singh thanked people of India for their faith in PM Modi's astute leadership. The minister tweeted 'I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP...'