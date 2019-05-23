scorecardresearch
Election Results 2019: Rajnath Singh attributes BJP's win to Modi's 'vision', Amit Shah's 'dynamism'

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Rajnath Singh thanked BJP 'karyakartas' (workers), and praised Shah's dynamism and PM Modi's prudential leadership for the unprecedented mandate

Looking at the unprecedented mandate of the BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh couldn't control his joy and dialed PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's phone numbers. He congratulated the duo for the BJP-led NDA's stupendous lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, said the leader on Twitter.


The 67-year-old leader who is currently leading from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, further thanked BJP 'karyakartas' (workers), and praised Shah's dynamism and PM Modi's prudential leadership.

Lastly, Singh thanked people of India for their faith in PM Modi's astute leadership.  The minister tweeted 'I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP...'

Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow which he won in 2014 with a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes by defeating Congress's Rita Bahuguna. Later, in 2016, Bhaguna also joined BJP.

