Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3: 28.64% voting percentage recorded in Assam till 12 pm

Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway across 13 states and 2 union territories. A total of 117 constituencies are polling today to vote for the next government. One of the states voting today is Assam. The Northeastern state is voting in three phases and today is its last day of election.

Four constituencies in Assam are voting today, including Guwahati. The other three are Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies. Till 12 pm, the state had recorded an estimated voter turnout of 28.64%. Guwahati has recorded an estimate voting percentage of 29.47%, while it is 27.20% in Kokrajhar, 25.86% in Barpeta and 31.54% in Dhubri.

There is a total of 74,77,062 eligible voters in the state, out of which 36,61,570 are women. A total of 157 third gender voters are also eligible.

In Guwahati, 17 candidates are in the fray for the seat, while there are 15 candidates for Dhubri, 13 for Barpeta and 9 for Kokrajhar constituencies.

Guwahati has the largest electorate out of the 14 seats up for grabs in the state. Security in the constituency is also likely to be tighter.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur are expected to cast their votes at Dispur today.

In Phase 3, all the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are going to the polls. The other states that are polling in this phase are: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.

