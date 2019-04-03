Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi calls Congress manifesto hypocritical, full of lies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress manifesto, calling it a 'hypocritical document' which is 'full of lies'. Addressing an election rally in Pasighat, Arunanchal Pradesh on Wednesday, Modi also bashed Congress over its promise to overturn the laws related to sedition and defamation.

"Like these people, their ghosnapatra (manifesto) is also corrupt, dishonest and full of lies. That's why it should not be called a manifesto, but a dhakosla patra (hypocritical document)," PM Mod said while addressing the rally.

Talking about the promise in the manifesto to repeal the sedition law, Modi said the Congress sympathises with people who insult the nation. "The Congress Party has promised to eliminate the laws of sedition against those who do not believe in the Constitution of India. Congress sympathises those who burn the Tricolour, insult it, who raise slogans of dividing India instead of 'Jai Hind', those who break the statues of Baba Saheb," he said.

Congress released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The party promised to create globally competitive larger banks through merger of smaller PSU banks, curb bad loans, create jobs, address farm distress, introduce a single GST rate and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families if it comes to power.

Without naming the Gandhis, Modi said that a family ruled the country for 55 years but cannot claim that they have completed everything for India."I cannot claim that I have completed all the work. But I am a person who challenges every challenge," he said.

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress was fooling farmers in the name of votes, whereas the BJP government has always been with them. "We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced the mechanism from seed to market," he said.

Voting for two Lok Sabha and 57 state assembly seats will happen simultaneously in Arunanchal Pradesh on April 11.

