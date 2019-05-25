NDA Parliamentary Board meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon arrive to take part in the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting, which will elect Modi as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the current Lok Sabha. All 353 newly elected members of Parliament of the National Democratic Alliance will take part in the meeting. Following the meet, Modi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and to stake a claim to form the new government. Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates for the NDA parliamentary board meeting.

8.30 PM: The President requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan

8.00 PM: President appoints Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India.

7.45 PM: An NDA delegation, led by BJP President Amit Shah and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

7.40 PM: Modi asked NDA leaders to maintain restraint in speaking to media, some statements made for publicity often trouble us: Modi

7.30 PM: Minorities made to live in fear by those who believed in vote-bank politics, we have to end this deception and take everyone along: Modi

7.20 PM: Don't trust media reports on names being considered for ministerial berths, responsibilities will be given as per norms: Modi

7.10 PM: Shun VIP culture, stand in queues wherever required, like other citizens: PM Modi tells MPs.

7.01 PM: "I'm talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a 'bhed-rekha' for a people's representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us," says Modi.

6.68 PM: Modi has broken Modi's record by getting more votes than the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, says PM.

6.54 PM: "These elections have become a movement of social unity," says PM Modi.

6.49 PM: "This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust...The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves," says Narendra Modi.

6.48 PM: "We all have to work together, this is the strength of the NDA," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6.44 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The 2019 Lok Sabha elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way, they had become a way to unite the society...This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it."

6.41 PM: "People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav'. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power," says the PM.

6.40 PM: "I will try to fulfill all your emotions," Modi tells the members of the NDA.

6.39 PM: "I convey my heartfelt gratitude to you all. The NDA unanimously elected me as the leader of the parliamentary party. I am very grateful to you for this," says the PM.

6.36 PM: Indians have never liked greed for rule, says PM.

6.34 PM: "Not only in India but Indians spread all over the world have acknowledged the BJP's victory. I salute all those who were with us during this journey," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6.32 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows before the constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

6.16 PM: "The people of India have believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Our emphatic victory is the proof that Modiji has cared for the people of the country," says BJP chief Amit Shah.

6.11 PM: I thank all the allies and the MPs who have unanimously chosen NDA's leader Narendra Modi as the new Prime Minister of the country.

6.09 PM: Narendra Modi seeks blessings from senior BJP leader LK Advani, at the NDA meeting. He has been elected as the leader of BJP & NDA.

6.07 PM: BJP chief Amit Shah speaking at Central Hall of Parliament.

6.03 PM: SAD's Parkash Singh Badal proposes Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorse the proposal.

5.56 PM: BJP President Amit Shah proposes Modi's name for the leader of BJP parliamentary party.

5.49 PM: Watch live coverage of the NDA parliamentary meeting.

5.48 PM: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the NDA Parliamentary board meeting.

5.46 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is entering in the central hall of Parliament.

5.29 PM: The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.

5.26 PM: Latest visuals from Parliament where the NDA meeting is about to begin.