Lok Sabha Election 2019: Are cell phones allowed inside the polling booth?

India is in the process of electing its next government. The Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be conducted in seven phases, where 543 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. The first phase of the General Election 2019 commences on April 11. Ninety-one constituencies across the country are voting today.

As India starts to vote on April 11, a pertinent piece of information that voters must be aware of is if cell phones are allowed inside the polling booths. It is quite natural that voters would carry their mobile phones to the voting centres.

However, one must be prepared and keep in mind that cell phones are not allowed inside the polling booth. Voters are allowed to carry mobile phones but they won't be allowed to use their devices in the polling booth. Voters should ideally not use their cell phones in 100 m radius of the polling booths. Mobile phones must be kept in silent mode or switched off.

According to a circular issued by the Election Commission, "... cellular phones, cordless phones, etc. not to be allowed except officers on duty in the 100 meters of a polling station... during polling, presiding officers and other staff shall keep their mobile switched off in the polling station. If required, they can talk from outside the polling booth..."

The second phase of voting will be conducted on April 18, third on April 23, fourth on April 29, fifth on May 6, sixth on May 12 and the last on May 19. In the second phase 97 constituencies will go to the polls, 115 on the third, 71 on the fourth, 51 on the fifth, 59 on the sixth and 59 on the seventh. The result of the election will be declared on May 23.

The 20 states and union territories that are going to the polls on Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Lakshadweep.

