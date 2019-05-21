Lok Sabha election 2019: How EVMs are secured once voting ends

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) dominated news during all seven phases in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Opposition parties have even raised concerns over the reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and have asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure transparency in counting. From Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, the parties, primarily those in Opposition, have widely alleged the misuse of EVMs. With just one day left for the final counting of votes, it is crucial to understand how EVMs are secured after polling concludes.
What happens to the EVMs once the voting process ends? After the last voter casts his/her vote, the officer-in-charge or the presiding officer of the control unit presses the 'close' button, following which the EVM does not accept any vote. Then the control unit is switched off before disconnecting it from the balloting unit. The official-in-charge keeps the balloting unit in a carrying case before putting a seal with an unique ID on it.
The presiding officer also has to hand over to each polling agent a copy of the account of votes recorded. At the time of the counting, the total number of votes recorded in a particular control unit is tallied with the recorded number, and in case of any discrepancy, the counting agents flag the issue to higher authorities.
EC norms to ensure the EVM security
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, election results, constituencies' detail
