Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Modi urges first-time voters to dedicate votes to Balakot airstrike team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Latur of Maharashtra, appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the Indian Air Force team that carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and also to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Modi, who stressed on nationalism while releasing the BJP's manifesto on Monday, alleged that the Congress, if voted to power, is planning to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to eliminate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka, PM Modi attacked the Congress-led government in the state. He said both the JD(S) and the Congress were trying to benefit each other, forgetting the interest of the common people. "No one knows who's running the government in Karnataka. Both the defeated parties have got together for their own benefit so they are trying to accommodate each other," he added. Before that, he held a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, and invoked India's airstrikes in Pakistan. He also appealed to voters, especially youngsters, to cast their votes "for the soldiers". Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the BJP manifesto "the voice of an isolated man", which is "short sighted and arrogant". He also said the PM was "scared of debating" with him on the issue of corruption.

All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand, will go to polls in the first phase on Arpil 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

6:30pm: Report suggested that Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi along with five people were killed after Naxals targeted the convoy at Shyamgiri. The IED blast has occurred in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station.

5:30pm: "KALIA scheme is very important for the farmers particularly during this season when they need those funds," said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

5:20pm: BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. BJP Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi was also in the convoy, ANI reported.

5:10pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes for 'air strike' men during a rally at Latur in Maharashtra.

5:05pm: Election Commission of India has transferred Abhishek Gupta from the post of Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar (West Bengal) and has posted Amit Kumar Singh in his place, as per ANI report.

5:00pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

4:55pm: "We are very hopeful that we will win, there is a lot anger in the public against BJP and support for Congress. I request people to vote for our candidates here(Kairana,Saharanpur and Bijnor) so that we win with a huge margi," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after rally in Saharanpur.

4:50pm: Election Commission on Tuesday announced May 19 as date for assembly by-elections for- Panaji(Goa), Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram, Ottapidaram in Tamil Nadu and Kundgol in Karnataka, ANI reported.

4.44pm: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has send a show-cause notice to the makers of popular TV serials 'bhabhiji ghar pe hai' and 'tuz se hai rabata' for promoting PM Modi's schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party had complained to the EC that these serials are being used to promote Modi's image, reports ANI.

4.05pm: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal: "In five years Modi could not build Ram temple; whenever election approaches he rakes up the issue. Modi urging people to vote by highlighting achievements of soldiers, Army is not fiefdom of Modi and BJP."

4.00pm: "Just like air strike, they also raised questions on strike in the space. They didn't have the courage to sanction missile tests," says PM Modi in Karnataka.

8.15am: As many as 129 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries have been registered till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body in Delhi said on Monday, reported PTI. The statistics surveillance team of the Delhi's chief electoral officer's (CEO) office has seized Rs 1.28 crore in cash and also seized 162.86 kg of narcotics and drugs.

8.00am: The poll campaigning in Uttarakhand, where both the BJP and the Congress top brass held big rallies over the past fortnight, will come to an end today.