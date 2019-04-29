Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: How to vote, check polling booth details, vote without voter ID

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The long and winding process of electing the next government has reached its halfway mark. Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway today, April 29. Whether you are a first-time voter or not, there are a few things you must keep in mind when you head to the polling booth. Keep in mind that you must check if your name is on the voter list, without which you will not be able to cast your vote.

If you are going to vote today, the following is the procedure that will be followed:

The polling official will check your name on the voter list and your ID proof

Once that's done, the polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

Deposit the slip with the third polling official, show your inked finger and proceed to the polling booth

Cast your vote by pressing the ballot button next to the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM. In case you don't like any of the candidates, you can press NOTA (none of the above), the last button on the EVM

Check if the candidate of your choice has got your vote on the transparent window on VVPAT. The slip will show the details of your vote for seven seconds

For voters wondering how to find your polling booth, here's how:

You can also visit National Voters' Service Portal's website and enter details like name, DOB, father's/husband's name, local consistency to check your polling booth details

Alternatively, you can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format- ECIPS*space*EPIC number for polling booth's location. Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECIPS 12345678 to 1950

Additionally, if you do not have your voter ID but are still a registered voter, you can still go and vote by producing either of the following documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, service photo ID cards issued to central/state govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies' employees, bank/post office passbooks with attested photograph, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, or pension document with a photograph.

Do keep in mind that phones and cameras are not allowed inside the polling booths.

