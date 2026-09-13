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Indian art market hits decade-high ₹2,543 crore turnover in 2025: Report

Indian art market hits decade-high ₹2,543 crore turnover in 2025: Report

India’s secondary art market surged to a decade-high ₹2,543 crore in 2025, more than tripling from ₹792 crore in 2015, as collector participation and high-value sales strengthened.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Indian art market hits decade-high ₹2,543 crore turnover in 2025: ReportArt is increasingly viewed by collectors as a store of value over long time horizons, alongside its cultural and personal significance.

India’s secondary art market reached a decade-high turnover of ₹2,543 crore in 2025, more than tripling from ₹792 crore in 2015, as stronger collector participation, higher individual sale prices and rising interest from high-net-worth domestic collectors supported the market’s expansion, according to 360 ONE’s The Collector’s Guide 2026.

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Market growth accelerates

The market remained relatively range-bound between 2016 and 2020, with annual turnover staying between ₹620 crore and ₹880 crore. It began climbing steadily from 2021, with growth accelerating through 2022 and 2023. After remaining broadly stable in 2024, turnover surged again in 2025 to reach its highest level of the decade. The report links the rise to increased collector participation and strong individual sale prices.

The expansion comes alongside a broader shift in India’s wealth landscape. According to the report, family offices are becoming increasingly institutionalised, while collecting is evolving into a wider conversation around wealth preservation, legacy and intergenerational stewardship. Art is also increasingly viewed by collectors as a store of value over long time horizons, alongside its cultural and personal significance.

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More collectors enter the market

Auction data for 2025 suggests that demand extends beyond the most expensive artworks. Of 5,059 lots offered across Indian artists and categories, 4,057 found buyers, resulting in an 80% sell-through rate.

The ₹1 lakh–₹10 lakh segment recorded 1,699 lots sold, while the ₹10 lakh–₹1 crore category saw 1,287 lots find buyers. A further 700 lots sold for less than ₹1 lakh. The concentration of sales in these segments indicates healthy activity at relatively accessible price points and suggests participation from newer collectors.

Metric 2015 2025 Key takeaway
Indian art auction turnover ₹792 crore ₹2,543 crore More than tripled over the decade
Lots offered 5,059 Strong auction-market activity
Lots sold 4,057 Broad buyer participation
Sell-through rate 80% Healthy demand for offered works
Paintings’ share of lots sold 47.5% Paintings remain the dominant medium
Painting sales value ₹2,279 crore Accounted for the bulk of auction value
₹1 lakh–₹10 lakh lots sold 1,699 Indicates significant activity among emerging collectors
₹10 lakh–₹1 crore lots sold 1,287 Strong mid-market demand
Lots below ₹1 lakh sold 700 Suggests continued entry of new collectors

Source: 360 ONE, The Collector’s Guide.

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Established artists dominate value

While volumes are spread across price bands, established modern and post-war artists remain central to the market’s value. M.F. Husain led Indian artists by 2025 auction turnover at ₹490.3 crore, followed by Tyeb Mehta at ₹307.5 crore and F.N. Souza at ₹274.6 crore.

By period, Post-War Art generated ₹1,647 crore in 2025, making it the largest contributor, followed by Modern Art at ₹701 crore. Contemporary Art accounted for ₹163 crore, while 19th-century art generated ₹32 crore.

Paintings remained the dominant medium, accounting for 47.5% of all lots sold and ₹2,279 crore in value.

The data points to a secondary art market expanding across both ends: landmark works continue to command significant prices, while greater participation at lower price points is broadening India’s collector base.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST
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