Ritesh Agarwal's highly successful start-up allows users to log on and book rooms at budget hotels and guesthouses around the country.
The King Gold version is a lavish affair with a case that's polished and satin-finished in the brand's proprietary gold-mixed with a pinch of platinum.
Basic organisational skills are all you need to categorise images.
Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma on his love for top-end gadgets, speed and new-age technology.
A streamlined form packed into a sporty frame topped with a heavy dose of beefy power, the new Audi RS 7 Sportback has landed in India.
Featuring: Lamborghini Huracan, BeoVision Avant 85, Emporio Armani shades and more.
From fashion to gadgets, the best things money can buy
Since time waits for no one, why should timepieces? Pick your favourites from the best watches of 2015.
Designer David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore lists the ten must-haves for a corporate man who's forever on the move.
Arm yourself with these smart gadgets when travelling and navigate your travel plans with ease.
Top luxury products in the market. Featuring: The Brilliant Game, Get Up Stand Up speakers and Pro Salon Bamboo.
The gift of time immortalised in Titan Nebula's Palace Collection is not a present, but a legacy.
Recalling the genius of Abraham-Louis Breguet, who first produced 'subscription watches' in 1796, the Tradition 7097 pays tribute to the mechanisms of that age.
