Executive Health

Executive Health tip: How to prevent TB

Dearton Thomas Hector

Tuberculosis is far from being just a poor man's disease.

 
 

What is bipolar disorder and how to control it

Wake up early to stay fit

Wake early, work out daily, and eat a healthy breakfast to stay fit.

Health check-up devices are useful

Do-it-yourself health check-up devices are useful.

Surviving business lunches

Pick and choose only healthy foods.

Seeking balance

Avoid any diet that guarantees weight loss, says Anumeha Chaturvedi.

A test in time

Invest in regular medical check-ups to ward off future ailments, says Anumeha Chaturvedi.

Cardiac problems ail executives

Cardiac ailments are rising among executives and should not be taken lightly.

Glow of confidence

Healthy skin and hair can boost your personality and self-confidence at the workplace.

Posture for a healthy back

That slouch is not just painful. You could be inviting early spinal degeneration.
 
 

Vital travelling companions

Always carry a first-aid kit and take out medical insurance when you travel.

How to keep carpal tunnel syndrome at bay

Carpal tunnel syndrome immobilises the wrist, but can be controlled.

Run, Chief, Run

Dearton Thomas Hector finds out what prompts business leaders to take part in marathons.

Watch that pain in the neck

Busy executives should guard against 'computer diseases', says Manasi Mithel.

Frozen in time

Women are resorting to egg freezing to delay becoming mothers, says Anika Gupta.

Tackling joint concerns

Though perceived as an ailment of the aged, arthritis often afflicts people as young as 40, says Rahul Sachitanand.

Vein concerns

Jet-setters need to guard against deep vein thrombosis, says Rahul Sachitanand.

Bad lighting can make you sluggish

Light influences the body clock. Bad lighting at work can make you sluggish.
