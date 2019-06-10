Urban Ladder lays off nearly 100 employees

Furniture and decor retailer Urban Ladder has laid off nearly 100 employees in the March quarter this year. The key reason behind the layoffs is Urban Ladder's inability to raise more fund and its struggle to gain more profit. The inability to raise funds could largely be due to the new FDI rules in e-commerce.

This is the second time the Bengaluru-based company has resorted to job cuts after 2016 retrenchment.

The co-founder and CEO of Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel told the Hindu Business Line that they had no other option but to sack employees, or they would have had to shut down their firm.

The Ratan Tata backed company's headcount is down to 700 now, reported the daily. Earlier, the Sequoia Capital-backed firm had around 800 people across different centres, though most of them were located at its headquarters in Bengaluru.

Urban Ladder in its regulatory filing mentioned that the firm doubled its revenue to Rs 204.7 crore in FY18 from what was Rs 101.9 crore in FY17. And, it reported a loss of Rs 117.3 crore in FY18 against Rs 459.1 crore in FY17.

The company has raised total funding of Rs 744.7 crore to date from Sequoia, Steadview Capital, SAIF Partners, and Kalaari. At present, the home-decor brand is facing tough competition from Pepperfry and Swedish furniture major IKEA.

