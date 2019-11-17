India must increase farm income and become globally competitive.Technology can help
Business Today

Long Way To Go

Joe C Mathew | New Delhi
India must increase farm income and become globally competitive. Technology can help

 
 

For A Better Harvest

A number of attempts are under way to improve farm yield through technology intervention

Finding Solutions

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 60 per cent of India's population
Maximising Income

Technology is being used to minimise agricultural losses and generate revenues

Tech-Enabled Future

Access to new technology and customised solutions can redefine Indian agriculture

