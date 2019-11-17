Long Way To Go

Agritech
A number of attempts are under way to improve farm yield through technology intervention
Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 60 per cent of India's population
Technology is being used to minimise agricultural losses and generate revenues
Access to new technology and customised solutions can redefine Indian agriculture
