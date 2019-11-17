Losing The War

Clean Technology
The uses of plastic are manifold, but as it is almost indestructible, it is time to find ways to get rid of it.
India will need a bouquet of technologies and fuel diversity to make growth sustainable.
With the Cabinet approving the National Policy on Biofuels, there is renewed hope for a cleaner environment in the not-too-distant future.
While the focus on renewable energy has helped, it's time to tackle air and water pollution in a big way.
