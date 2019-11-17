Clean Technology Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
Clean Technology

Losing The War

Prosenjit Datta | New Delhi
Losing The War

The uses of plastic are manifold, but as it is almost indestructible, it is time to find ways to get rid of it.

 
 

Cleaner Diesel Ahead

India will need a bouquet of technologies and fuel diversity to make growth sustainable.

Sun Burnt

Indian solar equipment makers are being squeezed out of the market by global players.

Nature's Fuel

With the Cabinet approving the National Policy on Biofuels, there is renewed hope for a cleaner environment in the not-too-distant future.

Operation Cleanup

While the focus on renewable energy has helped, it's time to tackle air and water pollution in a big way.

