Defence Sector Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2019
Business Today

At a Plateau

Shivani Sharma | New Delhi
India's defence budget has increased over the past few years but its share in GDP has remained the same.

 
 

Missing The Mark

In spite of the Make-in-India initiative, the Indian private sector is awaiting big-ticket defence orders.

The Missing Foreign Hand

From red tapism to excessive focus on control, Indian defence procurement has everything to keep investors away.

Why Domestic Defence Industry Matters

The government is keen to shed its overdependence on defence imports and private players can helppush this strategic shift.

Break Free From Data Colonialism

A new form of colonialism is spreading fast in the age of Big Data, and the government must take strong measures to counter it.

In A Rut

Bureaucratic hurdles and inefficient decision making are holding back defence manufacturing. Can the new government change things?

Time To Take Off

Indian armed forces are realising the importance of drones in modern warfare.

Recipe For Make In India

Steps India must take to meet a major chunk of its defence requirements from local production.

