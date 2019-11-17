At a Plateau

India's defence budget has increased over the past few years but its share in GDP has remained the same.
In spite of the Make-in-India initiative, the Indian private sector is awaiting big-ticket defence orders.
From red tapism to excessive focus on control, Indian defence procurement has everything to keep investors away.
The government is keen to shed its overdependence on defence imports and private players can helppush this strategic shift.
A new form of colonialism is spreading fast in the age of Big Data, and the government must take strong measures to counter it.
Bureaucratic hurdles and inefficient decision making are holding back defence manufacturing. Can the new government change things?
Indian armed forces are realising the importance of drones in modern warfare.
Steps India must take to meet a major chunk of its defence requirements from local production.
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy flick rakes in Rs 44 crore in opening weekend
- Solar power addition falls 35% in the first half of 2019
- WTO ruling against export incentives: Should Indian exporters be worried?
- Delhi pollution: You may have to pay 5% extra premium on health insurance policies
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- WhatsApp bans users in groups with suspicious names
- WhatsApp drains batteries of OnePlus devices with Android 9, 10 OS: report
- WhatsApp's new dark theme feature spotted in latest beta update
- Goldman Sachs faces probe after Apple Card blamed for sexism in credit check