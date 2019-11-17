Peer Pressure

Fintech
Online aggregators are doing much more than connecting the customer with the service provider. Their future depends on ability to keep innovating.
Fintech players are making a mark in the lending business but need a sustainable business model.
Banks need to do a lot of work to secure their systems and customer data.
Banks are joining hands with fintech companies to provide new services to customers.
A new breed of fintech lenders is creating a niche segment.
As banks and financial institutions integrate fintech solutions with their core banking platform, it's a win for both.
Public sector banks have a lot of catching up to do to engage with fintech players.
