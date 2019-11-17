Healthcare Industry Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
Changing Times

P.B. Jayakumar | New Delhi
India's $160 billion healthcare ecosystem is undergoing unprecedented shift.

 
 

Diagnosing The Cure

Diagnostic tests have moved beyond identifying the ailment and are now guiding doctors on the line of treatment to follow.

The Big Churn

The Pathology Of Regulation

Easier accreditation critical for laboratories.

The Gift Of Health

Ayushman Bharat can do to healthcare what GST is expected to do to India's indirect tax regime. But there are challenges, too.

Single Speciality Makes Its Mark

The scalable model means much faster break-even.

