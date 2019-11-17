Hospitality Sector Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
Braced For Growth

Aatish Nath | New Delhi
Leasing of hotels has emerged as a promising business model, but a lot depends on the brands' risk appetite.

 
 

Hamstrung

Why hotel chains are unable to increase room rates in spite of robust demand.

Make The Most Of Your Debt

Four crucial factors that can make or mar your hotel business.

Beyond Bookings

Hotel room aggregators are doing much more than selling room inventory.

Hospitable and Growing

The hospitality industry remains optimistic about the future, despite the hiccups during GST implementation.

Look And Feel

Package tourism is out. Brands are now focussing on giving travellers experiences of a lifetime.

High Hopes

With occupancy hitting a decade high, hoteliers believe an upturn is in sight; but the early signs are far from conclusive.

The Mice Factor

The meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions segment in the hospitality sector is growing fast in India, but still has a long way to go.

