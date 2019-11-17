Braced For Growth

Hospitality
Leasing of hotels has emerged as a promising business model, but a lot depends on the brands' risk appetite.
Four crucial factors that can make or mar your hotel business.
Hotel room aggregators are doing much more than selling room inventory.
The hospitality industry remains optimistic about the future, despite the hiccups during GST implementation.
Package tourism is out. Brands are now focussing on giving travellers experiences of a lifetime.
With occupancy hitting a decade high, hoteliers believe an upturn is in sight; but the early signs are far from conclusive.
The meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions segment in the hospitality sector is growing fast in India, but still has a long way to go.
