Value Chain

Logistics Industries Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2019
Shivani Sharma | New Delhi
The logistics industry in India is likely to grow 9-10 per cent a year, but investments are not keeping pace.

 
 

A New Start

'For Make in India to be a success, Move in India has to be successful'

On The Move

India's logistics sector is slowly moving towards higher efficiency.

On A Faster Lane

GST has increased cost efficiency in the logistics sector by reducing transit time and driving consolidation of warehouses.

