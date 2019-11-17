Steeling for Growth

Steel
India has been a bright spot in the global steel industry in spite of the numerous challenges. We bring you the highs and the lows.
SAIL has turned around after 10 consecutive quarters of losses. But it needs to do much more to stay relevant in future.
JSW Steel and Tata Steel are fighting to claim the top slot by building new capacities and scooping up sick assets.
Good times are back in the domestic steel industry. But it needs to correct its shoddy record on greenfield projects to achieve its true potential.
Secondary steel output could be driven by recycled scrap.
