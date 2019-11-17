Steel Industries Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
Steeling for Growth

Niti Kiran | New Delhi
India has been a bright spot in the global steel industry in spite of the numerous challenges. We bring you the highs and the lows.

 
 

Out of the Woods

SAIL has turned around after 10 consecutive quarters of losses. But it needs to do much more to stay relevant in future.

Race to the Top

JSW Steel and Tata Steel are fighting to claim the top slot by building new capacities and scooping up sick assets.

Achhe Din

Good times are back in the domestic steel industry. But it needs to correct its shoddy record on greenfield projects to achieve its true potential.

Challenging Times Ahead

Secondary steel output could be driven by recycled scrap.

