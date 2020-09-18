Telecom 2.0

Start-ups are consolidating freight operations via digital maketplaces and using tech for better warehouse management
Agile delivery models to accelerated digitisation, automation is redefining the IT industry
The financial services sector is witnessing the adoption of new technologies and business model changes, albeit in different and innovative ways
As central banks look at digital currencies, this emerging technology will soon be hard to ignore
Fear, uncertainty and rapid business shifts have created the perfect storm for cybercriminals to capitalise on
Agri firms find new opportunities in using AI to help farmers fight pests, keep soil healthy and even predicting prices of their produce
A lot of local stores are going online with help from tech start-ups and a clutch of FMCG majors
Around 75 per cent of data resides outside India. Push for localisation requires data to be stored within the country
As closure of schools, colleges brings new students into their fold, Ed-Tech firms look for innovative ways to monetise their new user base
Consumer insight-driven launches, digital after-sales service and automation of production & logistics are redefining the consumer durables industry
As IT is transitioning from a support function to becoming the business itself, great fortunes will be made and lost in the next half decade
