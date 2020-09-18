technology,technology special,special education,special,future technology,chinese technology,primitive technology,technology professional field,robotics special
Technology Special

Telecom 2.0

Manu Kaushik | New Delhi
Telecom companies are building digital revenue streams to jump into the global fray

 
 

Wheels of Change

Start-ups are consolidating freight operations via digital maketplaces and using tech for better warehouse management

Big Bang 2.0

Agile delivery models to accelerated digitisation, automation is redefining the IT industry

A Quantum Leap

The financial services sector is witnessing the adoption of new technologies and business model changes, albeit in different and innovative ways

Coin Flipping Time

As central banks look at digital currencies, this emerging technology will soon be hard to ignore

Firms Must Test Cyber Resilience Plans, Policies

Fear, uncertainty and rapid business shifts have created the perfect storm for cybercriminals to capitalise on

Intelligent Farming

Agri firms find new opportunities in using AI to help farmers fight pests, keep soil healthy and even predicting prices of their produce

Digital Kiranas

A lot of local stores are going online with help from tech start-ups and a clutch of FMCG majors

Time for Hyperscale Edge Data Centres

Around 75 per cent of data resides outside India. Push for localisation requires data to be stored within the country

Online Lessons

As closure of schools, colleges brings new students into their fold, Ed-Tech firms look for innovative ways to monetise their new user base

Smart Buying

Consumer insight-driven launches, digital after-sales service and automation of production & logistics are redefining the consumer durables industry

Recessions Are the Mothers of IT Invention

As IT is transitioning from a support function to becoming the business itself, great fortunes will be made and lost in the next half decade

