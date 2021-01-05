The Wealth Issue, Business Today magazine, generating wealth, managing wealth, protecting wealth
The Wealth Issue

Customised for HNIs

Naveen Kumar | New Delhi
Mass products such as mutual funds do not work for the very rich. Welcome to the world of portfolio management services and alternative investment funds

 
 

Game Changer

By reinventing oil monolith RIL into a technology and retail entity, Mukesh Ambani has helped double investor wealth

On a Mission Mode

GMM Pfaudler has made strategic acquisitions, diversified its product basket and invested in new capacities with an eye on long-term growth

Consolidate + Diversify equals to Growth

How component maker Minda Industries became an outlier in a down and out sector like automobiles

Securing the Gains

Insure your life before anything else so that the family does not miss out on goals dear to them

Home Run and a Bit of Retail

Bajaj Finance, the pioneer in retail lending, has kept NPAs low while expanding its reach and services

Why Gold Matters

Economic uncertainty across the globe has increased the appeal of the yellow metal among investors. This makes it a good store of value in the near future

Stocks to Look Out for

Consumer Loans Drive Bottomline

Building Riches in 2020

Real estate investment can take years to bear fruit. Here is how you can tweak your approach to make the most out of it

Encashing the Right Chemistry

Product mix is crucial in chemistry as well as in business. Chemical company Deepak Nitrite relied on this mantra to create a success story

Titanic Innovations

A strong focus on agility and innovation and an ability to quickly adapt to changes have made The Titan Company one of corporate India's topmost wealth creators

Health Cover to Protect Savings

Medical insurance will come in handy in emergencies, prevent outflow of personal wealth

Keeping Assets Safe

A look at non-life insurance plans that protect your wealth

Custodians of Wealth

Family offices are helping people protect and grow their wealth while also ensuring smooth succession planning

