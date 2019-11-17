Water Crisis Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2019
The Water Balance

E Kumar Sharma | New Delhi
As water gets increasingly scarce, companies see their future closely aligned with being water neutral or better still, water positive.

 
 

Ticking Water Bomb

As India's water table falls, it's important to opt for conservation measures.
Healthy Hydration

Mineral-rich and alkaline water is slowly emerging as a niche space for seasoned water purifier players.

Swipe To Drink

A handful of social enterprises are bridging the gap between people and potable water through water ATMs.

Sea Of Change

Desalination plants are expensive and environmentally risky, but emerging technologies and economies of scale can make them a sustainable solution.

