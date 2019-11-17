The Water Balance

Water Crisis
As water gets increasingly scarce, companies see their future closely aligned with being water neutral or better still, water positive.
As India's water table falls, it's important to opt for conservation measures.
Mineral-rich and alkaline water is slowly emerging as a niche space for seasoned water purifier players.
A handful of social enterprises are bridging the gap between people and potable water through water ATMs.
Desalination plants are expensive and environmentally risky, but emerging technologies and economies of scale can make them a sustainable solution.
