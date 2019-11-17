Far From Healthy

Wellness Report
In spite of an expanding healthcare market, prevention and wellness do not get the attention they deserve
Stuck to your computer throughout the day? It could trigger a whole bunch of health issues, but fortunately, there are solutions
If not addressed soon, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases will take a heavy toll on people, productivity & growth
What differentiates business leaders who display high octane stamina and productivity from lesser mortals who also work long hours
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy flick rakes in Rs 44 crore in opening weekend
- Solar power addition falls 35% in the first half of 2019
- WTO ruling against export incentives: Should Indian exporters be worried?
- Delhi pollution: You may have to pay 5% extra premium on health insurance policies
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- WhatsApp bans users in groups with suspicious names
- WhatsApp drains batteries of OnePlus devices with Android 9, 10 OS: report
- WhatsApp's new dark theme feature spotted in latest beta update
- Goldman Sachs faces probe after Apple Card blamed for sexism in credit check